Cristiano Ronaldo News: Portuguese superstar optimistic of more titles in his second season at Juventus

Portugal v Netherlands - UEFA Nations League Final

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo believes he is always ready to win titles, as he hopes to land more silverware in just his second season at Turin. The Portuguese superstar stated that year after year, he aims to push towards the best he can do for his club.

Ronaldo made a shock move to Juventus last summer after enjoying nine glittering seasons at Real Madrid. The 34-year-old was quick to make an impact in Italian top flight, as he helped the Old Lady retain the Serie A title.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was key to his team's short success in the Champions League as well, as he scored all of Juventus' goals in the knockout stages. Despite his best efforts, Juventus were defeated by Ajax in the quarter-finals.

It goes without saying that failure in the Champions League will hinder Ronaldo's chances of winning a probable, unprecedented sixth Ballon d'Or award. At the international stage, Ronaldo helped Portugal win the UEFA Nations League, where he also scored a sensational hat-trick in the semi-finals against Switzerland.

Despite tasting success with both club and country, Ronaldo, on the personal and individual front, did not enjoy the most prolific campaign of his career. The Portuguese star scored 28 goals across all competitions in the 2018/19 campaign for Juventus.

Speaking in a recent interview ahead of the new season, Ronaldo confidently said:

"I'm always ready. I want to have a good season, that's always my goal. Year after year I want to do the best I can and win titles."

Ronaldo also spoke about his hometown Madeira, where he will spend the rest of his vacation before returning for pre-season.

"I'm proud to come here. I'm here to be with my family. I'll spend two days here and I hope everything goes well."

Ahead of the forthcoming season, Juventus will be hoping to impress on the European as well as the domestic stage. Meanwhile, their next assignment is against Tottenham Hotspur in the International Champions Cup, on 21 July.