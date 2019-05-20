Cristiano Ronaldo News: Portuguese superstar reportedly does not want former coach back at Juventus, suggests two names

Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A

What's the story?

If reports are to be believed, Cristiano Ronaldo does not want former boss Antonio Conte taking charge of Juventus in the upcoming season.

In case you didn't know...

Juventus recently announced that Massimiliano Allegri will leave at the end of the current campaign as they search for a new coach.

A statement from Juventus reads:

“Massimiliano Allegri will not be on the Juventus bench for the 2019-2020 season. The coach and the president, Andrea Agnelli, will meet the media together at tomorrow’s press conference – Saturday 18 May, at 2 pm in the press conference hall of Allianz Stadium.”

Since his arrival at Turin, Allegri played a major role in the domestic success of the Old Lady. They won five Serie A trophies, four Coppa Italia titles, and two Supercoppa Italiana titles under the guidance of the Italian coach.

Allegri's only criticism is the failure at European stages, despite reaching the Champions League finals twice during his tenure. On the other hand, Antonio Conte is currently on a sabbatical after he was fired by Chelsea last season.

Conte helped the Bianconeri to three consecutive Serie A titles from 2011 to 2014 and enjoyed success with both Italy and Chelsea.

The heart of the matter

Despite spending just one season at Juventus, Ronaldo already has a massive impact and influence on the team. The Portuguese superstar apparently is not keen on Conte taking charge of Juventus in the upcoming season.

According to the reports, Ronaldo made a negative gesture when he was asked about Conte as a potential coach in the upcoming season. The five time Ballon d'Or winner also suggested his two former coaches, Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti, but it is unlikely that these two coaches will be in charge in the upcoming season.

Jose Mourinho's history with Inter and Ancelotti's current contract with Napoli will prove to be a huge obstacle, which is why Juventus hierarchy are looking for other options.

What's next?

Having already won the Serie A title recently, the season is virtually over for Juventus. The Old lady will take on Atlanta and Sampdoria in their remaining fixtures of the campaign.