Cristiano Ronaldo News: Portuguese talisman beats Lionel Messi to reach another milestone

FC Internazionale v Juventus - Serie A

What's the story?

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo reached another milestone ahead of Lionel Messi as he scored his 600th club career goal last night.

In case you didn't know...

Along with his arch-rival Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo has dominated world football for more than a decade and both these superstars won the league in the same season after almost 10 years. It goes without saying that Ronaldo and Messi still remain the most pivotal parts of their respective teams despite being on the wrong side of 30.

Ronaldo moved to Juventus last summer in a shocking move after netting 450 goals and winning three consecutive UEFA Champions Leagues in his nine year tenure with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Ronaldo scored his 20th Serie A goal to help Juventus draw with Inter last night. Juventus already secured their eighth consecutive Serie A title a week ago, but will be disappointed with their failure in the Champions League.

Juventus were knocked out by Ajax in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, but Ronaldo remained the most decisive player for the Old Lady. The 34-year-old netted all the goals for Juventus in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

The heart of the matter

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal against Inter last night was the 600th goal in his club career. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored in the 62nd minute of the game after Radja Nainggolan had given Inter the lead. Pjanic was the one with the assist, which prevented Juventus' third league defeat this season.

Ronaldo has now scored 27 goals for Juventus since his arrival last summer. Previously, the Portuguese talisman had scored 5 goals for Sporting Lisbon, 118 for Manchester United and 450 for Real Madrid.

Messi netted a goal last night against Levante to help Barcelona secure their 8th league title in the last 10 years. The goal took Messi's tally to 597 goals in his incredible career with Barcelona.

The Argentine talisman could break Pele's long-standing record of 643 goals for Santos in the coming season if he continues his form.

What's next?

With nothing left to play for, Juventus will host Torino next in the Serie A.