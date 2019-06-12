×
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Portuguese talisman has now scored in 10 consecutive tournaments for his national team

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
47   //    12 Jun 2019, 00:42 IST

Portugal v Netherlands - UEFA Nations League Final
Portugal v Netherlands - UEFA Nations League Final

What's the story?

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is no stranger to breaking records and setting insane individual milestones, has achieved yet another personal feat all the while helping Portugal to glory at the inaugural edition of UEFA Nations League.

With his stunning hat-trick in the semi-final fixture against Switzerland, he has now scored in every single international tournament he's taken part with Portugal since the EURO 2004, which was his first major tournament in the Burgundy-Red jersey.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo's three goals in the penultimate game of the Nations League, took his tally of international goals to 88, 41 more than Pauleta, who was the Iberian country's top goalscorer before the Ronaldo-era.

As of now, the icon has found the back of the net against 38 different countries in international football.

He has 53-hat-tricks to his name, of which seven have come for Portugal, 44 for Real Madrid, while one apiece with Manchester United and Juventus.

The biennial competition that basically replaces international friendlies, was the 34-year-old's tenth major tournament and the third occasion where he found himself in the title decider.

The heart of the matter...

The juggernaut that is Ronaldo himself, is still going strong and has shown that he still possesses the capability to rise to the occasion and rescue his team.

The former Real Madrid star added yet another individual distinction to his name, even before lifting the Nations League title in front of his home crowd, as his match-winning hat-trick against Switzerland put him in an uncharted territory, which even the most prolific international goalscorers have failed to reach in their careers.

The likes of Zidane, Thierry Henry, Miroslav Klose and even his arch-rival Lionel Messi have not scored consistently in all of the international competitions they've taken part in.

Only 'El Fenomeno' can boast of having a similar record, but he didn't take part in two Copa America tournaments in 2001 and 2004, while his Portuguese namesake has been throughout the highs and lows of his team at national-level competitions.

He has scored in every major international tournament during the last 15 years and made sure that the goalscoring streak that began at home in the EURO 2004 remained intact.

What's next?

Ronaldo's season ended with a third honor to his name. He will be back in action when the pre-season kicks off at Juventus.

Tags:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 Juventus Football Portugal Football Cristiano Ronaldo
