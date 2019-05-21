×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo News: Portuguese talisman wants former Real Madrid manager at Juventus

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Rumors
517   //    21 May 2019, 09:04 IST
Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A
Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A

What's the story?

If reports are to be believed, Cristiano Ronaldo wants former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho taking charge of Juventus in the upcoming season.

In case you didn't know...

Juventus recently announced that Massimiliano Allegri will leave at the end of the season and the Old Lady have already begun their pursuit for a new coach.

A statement from Juventus read:

“Massimiliano Allegri will not be on the Juventus bench for the 2019-2020 season. The coach and the president, Andrea Agnelli, will meet the media together at tomorrow’s press conference – Saturday 18 May, at 2 pm in the press conference hall of Allianz Stadium.”

Allegri will bow out as one of the most successful managers in the Bianconeri's history. Under his guidance, the Old Lady won five consecutive Serie A titles, four Coppa Italia titles, and two Supercoppa Italiana titles. His only major failure was his inability to win the Champions League, despite reaching the finals twice in his five-year tenure.

On the other hand, Jose Mourinho is currently on a sabbatical after he was sacked by Manchester United in December last year. Mourinho has enjoyed immense success throughout his managerial career and guiding Inter to treble surely remains his most celebrated moment. Mourinho has worked with Ronaldo at Real Madrid, helping the Los Blancos to win the La Liga and the Copa del Rey among other notable accolades.

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo moved to Juventus almost a year ago but the Portuguese star already has a massive influence on the team, both on and off the pitch.


According to the report, Ronaldo has asked the Juventus board to hire Jose Mourinho. Both of them share the same agent - Jorge Mendes - which works in Mourinho's favor. Both Ronaldo and Mendes are backing Mourinho but it will be a complicated move considering Mourinho's relation with Inter.

Advertisement

Moreover, it is crystal clear that the Champions League is the priority and Mourinho's track record in European competitions is better than most.

What's next?

The Old Lady will take on Sampdoria in their last Serie A fixture of the season.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Massimiliano Allegri Jose Mourinho
Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo wants a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Juventus
RELATED STORY
Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to reunite with Real Madrid ace playmaker
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid star wants to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, Bianconeri ace has to take pay-cut to join Los Blancos and more Serie A news: 24 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo asks former Real Madrid teammate to join Juventus
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo want Juventus to replace PSG target with Real Madrid star, Former Premier League manager demands record salary from Inter and more Serie A news: 10 April, 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants €80m superstar at Juventus, Zidane wants to sign €50m Milan target and more Serie A news: 14 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid News: 'It would be easy to say that Real Madrid miss Cristiano'- Former player gives his views on Ronaldo's departure 
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Fans furious at Real Madrid for refusing to wish the Portuguese ace on his birthday
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: The heartwarming reason the superstar doesn't have any tattoos 
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Portuguese superstar names who he wants as the next Juventus manager
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 37
FT UDI SPA
3 - 2
 Udinese vs SPAL
FT GEN CAG
1 - 1
 Genoa vs Cagliari
FT SAS ROM
0 - 0
 Sassuolo vs Roma
FT CHI SAM
0 - 0
 Chievo vs Sampdoria
FT PAR FIO
1 - 0
 Parma vs Fiorentina
FT EMP TOR
4 - 1
 Empoli vs Torino
FT MIL FRO
2 - 0
 Milan vs Frosinone
FT JUV ATA
1 - 1
 Juventus vs Atalanta
FT NAP INT
4 - 1
 Napoli vs Internazionale
FT LAZ BOL
3 - 3
 Lazio vs Bologna
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us