Cristiano Ronaldo News: Portuguese talisman wants former Real Madrid manager at Juventus

Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A

What's the story?

If reports are to be believed, Cristiano Ronaldo wants former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho taking charge of Juventus in the upcoming season.

In case you didn't know...

Juventus recently announced that Massimiliano Allegri will leave at the end of the season and the Old Lady have already begun their pursuit for a new coach.

A statement from Juventus read:

“Massimiliano Allegri will not be on the Juventus bench for the 2019-2020 season. The coach and the president, Andrea Agnelli, will meet the media together at tomorrow’s press conference – Saturday 18 May, at 2 pm in the press conference hall of Allianz Stadium.”

Allegri will bow out as one of the most successful managers in the Bianconeri's history. Under his guidance, the Old Lady won five consecutive Serie A titles, four Coppa Italia titles, and two Supercoppa Italiana titles. His only major failure was his inability to win the Champions League, despite reaching the finals twice in his five-year tenure.

On the other hand, Jose Mourinho is currently on a sabbatical after he was sacked by Manchester United in December last year. Mourinho has enjoyed immense success throughout his managerial career and guiding Inter to treble surely remains his most celebrated moment. Mourinho has worked with Ronaldo at Real Madrid, helping the Los Blancos to win the La Liga and the Copa del Rey among other notable accolades.

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo moved to Juventus almost a year ago but the Portuguese star already has a massive influence on the team, both on and off the pitch.

According to the report, Ronaldo has asked the Juventus board to hire Jose Mourinho. Both of them share the same agent - Jorge Mendes - which works in Mourinho's favor. Both Ronaldo and Mendes are backing Mourinho but it will be a complicated move considering Mourinho's relation with Inter.

Moreover, it is crystal clear that the Champions League is the priority and Mourinho's track record in European competitions is better than most.

What's next?

The Old Lady will take on Sampdoria in their last Serie A fixture of the season.