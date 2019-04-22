×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo news: Real Madrid star leapfrogs CR7 in race for the European Golden Shoe

Nidhun Thankachan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
143   //    22 Apr 2019, 11:46 IST

Ronaldo is having a disappointing season with Juventus
Ronaldo is having a disappointing season with Juventus


What's the story?

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has surpassed his former team-mate and Los Blancos legend Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of league goals this season after a sensational hat-trick against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Sunday. He now has 21 league goals this season, while Ronaldo has managed 19 so far in the Seria A for Juventus.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid have been rejuvenated since the return of Zinedine Zidane to the helm, with the club securing four wins out of six games under his stewardship. No other player has benefitted as much as Benzema since Zidane's return, with the French striker putting his poor last season behind him. Zidane's return has also seen Real Madrid consolidate their 3rd position in La Liga standings, maintaining a healthy 10-point lead over 4th placed Getafe.

On the other hand, Ronaldo is having an underwhelming season going by his lofty standards, having already seen his new team being eliminated from the UEFA Champions League by AFC Ajax and from the Coppa Italia by Atalanta. In the Seria A scoring charts, the mercurial Portuguese goal machine finds himself in an unfamiliar 4th position, behind Sampdoria's Fabio Quagliarella, AC Milan's Krzysztof Piątek and Atalanta's Duvan Zapata. Juventus, however, wrapped up their 8th Scudetto on the bounce with a 2-1 win over Fiorentina on Saturday.

The heart of the matter

Benzema has been the lone spark in a dismal campaign for Real Madrid which has seen them being eliminated from the UEFA Champions League as well as the Copa del Rey, with sworn rivals Barcelona seemingly running away with the Spanish league title. Benzema has grown into his role as the attacking spearhead of Real Madrid since Ronaldo's departure and Gareth Bale's dip in form. The French striker had broken another record earlier this season, becoming the first player in La Liga history to score against every La Liga team he has faced, a feat not even accomplished by Lionel Messi!

Benzema opened the scoring against Athletic Bilbao with a fantastic header in the 46th minute, latching onto a Marcos Asensio cross. He then doubled Los Blancos' lead in the 76th minute before completing his hat-trick in the 90th minute by chipping the ball over the keeper, who had charged out of the penalty box.

He has now scored 21 league goals this season and is currently seventh in the race for the European Golden Shoe. Ronaldo is 11th in the list, with the Portuguese thus far scoring 19 goals in La Liga. Lionel Messi with his 33 La Liga goals currently leads the charts.

What's next?

Real Madrid will next face Getafe in an away La Liga fixture on Thursday.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Karim Benzema La Liga News Serie A Teams
Advertisement
Lionel Messi extends lead over Cristiano Ronaldo in European Golden Shoe race
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi extends lead over Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo in European Golden Shoe race
RELATED STORY
European Golden Shoe 2018-19: Ronaldo in hot pursuit as Messi and Mbappe lead the race for the award
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: 'Cristiano Ronaldo? Of course we miss him'- Real Madrid star admitted 
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi extends his lead over Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo in the race for the European Golden Shoe
RELATED STORY
Why Real Madrid have made a huge mistake by selling Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus star bought mobiles for Real Madrid staff, reveals Kaka
RELATED STORY
European Golden Shoe: Where would Cristiano Ronaldo rank if penalties were not counted?
RELATED STORY
3 Real Madrid players that could soon link up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Former Real Madrid president reveals why the Portuguese forward left the club
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us