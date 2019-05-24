×
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Ronaldo had a worse season than Quagliarella, says former Serie A coach

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
183   //    24 May 2019, 00:49 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo finished his debut season at Juventus with 21 goals, 5 fewer than Golden Boot winner Quagliarella
Cristiano Ronaldo finished his debut season at Juventus with 21 goals, 5 fewer than Golden Boot winner Quagliarella

What's the story?

Cristiano Ronaldo might've ended his debut season in Italy with 21 goals, 8 assists and two trophies to his name, but his performances were still rated inferior to those of Italian striker Fabio Quagliarella by former Roma manager Zdenek Zeman.

Ronaldo failed to inspire Juventus to UEFA Champions League glory this time around, but played a crucial role in their season as they lifted an eighth successive Serie A title.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo added to his long list of personal achievements by winning the Serie A with The Old Lady. He now holds the distinction of being the first player in history to be a member of title-winning squads in three different leagues across Europe.

The 34-year-old was Juve's top scorer but was beaten to the Capocannoniere by Sampdoria striker Fabio Quagliarella, a 36-year-old player who has been a revelation this season.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner now finds himself in elite company alongside Pele with 600 goals to his name, a feat Lionel Messi also achieved this season.

The heart of the matter

Former Roma coach and Serie B winner with Foggia and Pescara, Zdeněk Zeman, speaking to La Gazzetta Dello Sport regarding this year's top-flight campaign in Italy, was asked to rate the Portuguese ace's season, to which he replied that the player didn't have much of an impact at his new club. He said:

"Ronaldo? He's had a worse season than Quagliarella."

Quagliarella enjoyed a purple patch almost throughout the season and was sharper in front of goal than Ronaldo. Zeman also pointed out that even without Ronaldo, Juventus had reached the final of the Champions League, so this season's quarter-final exit proves his inclusion hasn't had the desired impact. He continued:

"He is a big champion but Juve didn't make any step forward. Juve had reached two Champions League finals without him."

What's next?

Ronaldo will lead Portugal in their UEFA Nations League semi-final, as they host Switzerland at The Estádio do Dragão on 05 June.

Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo
