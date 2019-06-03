Cristiano Ronaldo News: 'Ronaldo has it in his head, in his nature, in his DNA'- Jose Mourinho explains the secret behind superstar's success

RC Deportivo La Coruna v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What's the story?

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo is a winner, claiming that it takes more than quality and talent to win titles.

In case you didn't know...

Cristiano Ronaldo needs no introduction. The Portuguese superstar has dominated football for over a decade, thanks to his extraterrestrial abilities. Ronaldo has won five Ballon d'Or titles and became the greatest goalscorer of Real Madrid by scoring 450 goals in his nine season tenure at the Spanish capital.

Ronaldo also helped Los Blancos win four Champions League titles- three in his last three seasons with the Spanish giants. After winning the third consecutive Champions League, Ronaldo moved to Juventus last summer.

The 34-year-old took Italian football by storm since his arrival and enjoyed a stellar debut campaign with the Old Lady. Ronaldo helped the Bianconeri win their 8th consecutive Serie A title, bagging the Serie A's player of the year for his exploits.

Despite his impact at Italian top flight, Ronaldo was unable to help the Bianconeri in their quest for European Glory.

The heart of the matter

Speaking in an interview with Eleven Sports Portugal via Marca, Mourinho said:

"There are players who are really special and who, from a mental point of view, are impeccable. [Ronaldo] has it in his head, in his nature, in his DNA."

"Ambition, motivation and personal pride are things you can't buy and things people are born with."

Both Barcelona and Juventus were initially the favourites to lift the Champions League title going into the season but they were handed shock exits in the knockout stages.

"The best player in the world has to be a winner. He has to have quality and talent, but it's not going to work without titles."

"If Juventus had won the Champions League we would say that Ronaldo will win the Ballon d'Or. If Barcelona had won the Champions League, having already won LaLiga Santander, and if he were to win the Copa America then the prize would be for Lionel Messi."

"That's why I always say that you have get important victories."

What's next?

It remains to be seen where Jose Mourinho's next destination is in the upcoming season.