×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo News: Sporting CP want to sign Cristiano Ronaldo Jr

Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
News
184   //    12 Jun 2019, 17:35 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo and his son
Cristiano Ronaldo and his son

What’s the story?

Portuguese giants Sporting CP are keen to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s eight-year-old.

According to reports, Ronaldo’s first professional club are now interested in signing his son after watching his exploits for the Juventus youth set-up.

In case you didn’t know….

Just like his father, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has made a huge impact in his first-ever season in Italy as he notched up some ridiculous stats for the Juventus youths. Scoring 56 goals in 36 appearances for the Bianconeri youths, Ronaldo Jr has attracted attention of Sporting CP.

Ronaldo Jr marked his Juventus Under-9 debut by netting four times against Lucento. However, back in April, the boy was the talk of the town in his father’s birth place, Madiera, as he scored seven goals in Juventus youth’s 25-0 win over Martimo China in the International Maritimo Centenary Tournament.

Ronaldo, who once again captained Portugal to another European success in the form of the UEFA Nations League, had earlier said that his son thinks he will be a better footballer than him.

“Junior says he is going to be better [than me], but I think it's difficult.”

The heart of the matter

Sporting CP want to sign Ronaldo Jr, who has been in scintillating form for the Juventus youths.

Interestingly, Ronaldo started his professional career at the very club in Portugal before making a move to Premier League giants Manchester United in the summer of 2003.

It has been also claimed that the Portuguese club have already contacted Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, regarding a possible move for Ronaldo Jr to Portugal.

What’s next?

It still remains to be seen whether Ronaldo allows his son to make a switch at such an early age, especially after having such a terrific debut campaign with the Juventus youths.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Sporting Lisbon Football Cristiano Ronaldo
Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo: Reliving his game against Manchester United as a Sporting CP player
RELATED STORY
'He stood in front of the mirror and analysed every inch of his body': Former teammate reveals Ronaldo's bizarre routine at Sporting
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Sporting Lisbon reportedly set to rename their stadium after Portuguese superstar
RELATED STORY
Juventus Transfer News: Cristiano Ronaldo  wanted by European heavyweights
RELATED STORY
Juventus Transfer News: Cristiano Ronaldo blamed for Paulo Dybala's unhappiness by agent 
RELATED STORY
Juventus on high alert as De Ligt appears to snub Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo didn't ask Sergio Ramos to join him in Turin and more Juventus Transfer News: June 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
Four incredible records which only Cristiano Ronaldo possesses
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Rape lawsuit against Portuguese skipper dropped by the accuser
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo offered higher salary than Lionel Messi to join top club, Juventus to offer 3 players of Manchester United's choice for Paul Pogba and more Serie A news: 6 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: The heartwarming reason the superstar doesn't have any tattoos 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us