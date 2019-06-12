Cristiano Ronaldo News: Sporting CP want to sign Cristiano Ronaldo Jr

Debjit Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 184 // 12 Jun 2019, 17:35 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo and his son

What’s the story?

Portuguese giants Sporting CP are keen to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s eight-year-old.

According to reports, Ronaldo’s first professional club are now interested in signing his son after watching his exploits for the Juventus youth set-up.

In case you didn’t know….

Just like his father, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has made a huge impact in his first-ever season in Italy as he notched up some ridiculous stats for the Juventus youths. Scoring 56 goals in 36 appearances for the Bianconeri youths, Ronaldo Jr has attracted attention of Sporting CP.

Ronaldo Jr marked his Juventus Under-9 debut by netting four times against Lucento. However, back in April, the boy was the talk of the town in his father’s birth place, Madiera, as he scored seven goals in Juventus youth’s 25-0 win over Martimo China in the International Maritimo Centenary Tournament.

Ronaldo, who once again captained Portugal to another European success in the form of the UEFA Nations League, had earlier said that his son thinks he will be a better footballer than him.

“Junior says he is going to be better [than me], but I think it's difficult.”

The heart of the matter

Sporting CP want to sign Ronaldo Jr, who has been in scintillating form for the Juventus youths.

Interestingly, Ronaldo started his professional career at the very club in Portugal before making a move to Premier League giants Manchester United in the summer of 2003.

It has been also claimed that the Portuguese club have already contacted Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, regarding a possible move for Ronaldo Jr to Portugal.

What’s next?

It still remains to be seen whether Ronaldo allows his son to make a switch at such an early age, especially after having such a terrific debut campaign with the Juventus youths.