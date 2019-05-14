Cristiano Ronaldo News: Stats reveal how badly Real Madrid suffered after the departure of Portuguese superstar

AS Roma v Juventus - Serie A

What's the story?

A report from Spanish outlet Marca reveals that Real Madrid have gone back to the days before Cristiano Ronaldo first arrived at the Bernabeu as the Los Blancos are enduring their worst goalscoring campaign in the past decade.

In case you didn't know...

Although Juventus faltered in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo took Italian top flight by storm since his arrival last summer. Ronaldo has racked up 28 goals in all competitions in his debut season at Turin - 21 of them coming in the league which ultimately helped the Bianconeri win their eighth consecutive Serie A title.

Despite being well behind Fabio Quagliarella in the scoring charts in Serie A, Ronaldo netted crucial goals in the knockout stages of Champions League. It is no secret that the Serie A giants brought Ronaldo to help them in their quest for European success but Ronaldo and co. will have to try again next season.

Real Madrid are enduring one of their worst seasons in the 21st century. They are currently third in LaLiga, 18 points behind leaders Barcelona. Moreover, they were knocked out from the Round of 16 stages in the Champions League by Ajax. Considering the sky-high standards of Madrid hierarchy, this season will be termed as a failure.

The heart of the matter

Statistics reveal how Real Madrid have gone back to the times before Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at the Spanish capital. It goes without saying that Los Blancos suffered in front of goal and barring Karim Benzema, no other player stepped up.

With just a game left in the league, they are enduring their worst goalscoring record since the 2008/09 campaign. In the current season, Madrid have scored 108 goals, four more than 2008/09.

Back when Ronaldo played for the Spanish giants, things were different. Real Madrid racked up 174 and 173 goals in the 2011/12 and 2016/17 campaigns respectively, winning the league title in both years. They have scored 40 goals fewer than their last campaign and their scoring average of goals per game went down from 2.3 to 1.9.

What's next?

Real Madrid will next face Real Betis on Sunday.