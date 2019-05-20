Cristiano Ronaldo News: Stats reveal how much Real Madrid missed the Portuguese

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

What is the story?

Newly revealed statistics show how much Real Madrid missed Cristiano Ronaldo since his departure to Juventus last summer.

In the recently concluded La Liga campaign, Real Madrid scored 63 goals compared to the 94 they banged in with Ronaldo leading their frontline in the 2017-18 season.

In case you didn’t know….

It was a calamitous season for Real Madrid as they lost a staggering number of 12 games in La Liga and 18 across all competitions. The Spanish giants finished third in La Liga with 68 points, 19 less than the champions and their arch-rivals Barcelona. It was also the highest-ever points gap between these two rivals.

Despite having talents like Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio in their attacking ranks, Real Madrid choked massively in front of goal this season and certainly missed their former Portuguese ace. The only player who was a stand-out performer during the course of the season was Benzema. Despite having a 30-goal campaign, the Frenchman still failed to fill the void created by Ronaldo's departure.

On the other hand, Ronaldo has played a key role in Juventus’ Serie A triumph this season. The recently crowned Serie A's Most Valuable Player of the Year, Ronaldo has racked up as many as 21 goals and provided eight assists for his team-mates in the league.

The heart of the matter

In the 2017-18 season, under the management of Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo was involved in 31 goals for the 13-time European Champions as Real Madrid finished second in La Liga, despite scoring 94 goals in the league.

In comparison, Los Blancos only managed to score 63 times this season and looked helpless going forward. That is a difference of 31 goals, which is exactly what Ronaldo contributed (26 goals and 5 assists) in his last season for Los Blancos in the league.

What’s Next?

Ronaldo will have the chance to add to his already incredible goalscoring tally when Juventus face Sampdoria in their final Serie A match of the campaign on Sunday.