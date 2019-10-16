Cristiano Ronaldo News: Super-agent Jorge Mendes calls Juventus talisman greatest ever

Cristiano Ronaldo is now 35 goals short of Gerd Muller's career tally.

What's the story

Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes has called his client Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest footballer of all-time.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined an elite group of players including Pele, Romario, Gerd Mueller, Ferenc Puskas and Josef Bican to reach 700 career goals after scoring against Ukraine.

In case you didn't know...

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo recently became the sixth player in the history of the game to score 700 career goals. The 34-year-old reached the milestone from the spot in the 72nd minute as Portugal lost 1-2 to Ukraine in their latest UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier.

Ronaldo is now five strikes away from becoming just the second player in the history of the game to reach 100 international goals. The forward is also just 14 goals short of Ali Daei's all-time international scoring record.

The heart of the matter

Cristiano Ronaldo's long-time agent Jorge Mendes has once again ignited the greatest of all-time debate after endorsing his client for that title during an interview with Italian publication Tuttosport.

"The numbers do not lie. The overwhelming way in which Cristiano Ronaldo shatters records elevates him to the category of the best player in the history of football and with a big difference compared to the second."

"For all that he has achieved in the services of the different clubs which he has represented, either in England or in Spain or now in Italy, but also with the Portuguese national team."

"The fact is that with Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal has already played three finals, winning two."

What's next

Ronaldo will need 105 goals to reach Josef Bican tally of 805 and become the highest-scoring player of al-time. The Portuguese could start by setting his sights on Bayern Munich legend Gerd Mueller, who sits fifth on the list with 735 goals.