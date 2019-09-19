Cristiano Ronaldo news: Superstar searching for woman who fed him hamburgers when he had no money

Cristiano Ronaldo in action against Atletico Madrid last night in the Champions League.

What's the story?

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly searching for a woman called 'Edna' and her friends who used to give him free McDonald's hamburgers when he was a youth player back in Portugal and had no money.

In case you didn't know..

The 5-time Balon d'Or winner hails from a small town called Madeira in Portugal. He has always said in his interviews that he never dreamed of making it so big in world football coming from such a humble background.

Ronaldo began his professional career at Sporting Lisbon on 7th October 2002, when he played his first game for the team in the Portuguese Primeira Liga. It was a match against a club called Moreirense, and the striker scored two goals in the 3-0 win.

After interest from a few big European clubs, the Portuguese made a switch to Manchester United in 2003 for a transfer fee of £19 million, which was a bargain if we consider the impact that Ronaldo has had for Manchester United and the world of football.

After many successful years at Manchester United followed by a silverware-laden stint with Real Madrid, Ronaldo is currently contracted to Juventus. At the age of 34, he still shows no signs of slowing down in his career.

The heart of the matter

In an in-depth interview last night with Piers Morgan for ITV, Cristiano revealed that he is trying to track down 'Edna' and her friends from Lisbon, who were workers at McDonald's and gave him and his few friends free leftover hamburgers.

The Juventus striker said, "We were a little hungry. We have a McDonald's next to the stadium, we knocked on the door and asked if they had any burgers. There was always Edna and two other girls. I never found them again.”

Ronaldo also revealed that the McDonald's has been closed for many years now.

"I asked people in Portugal, they closed the McDonald's, but if this interview can help find them, I would be so happy." The forward added. "I want to invite them to Turin or Lisbon to come have dinner with me because I want to give something back."

After the documentary was released, Piers Morgan and his team tried to track the woman down, and he tweeted this yesterday:

UPDATE: We may have found Edna... https://t.co/7VC5Tj9lv6 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 18, 2019

What's ahead?

The woman named 'Edna' might have never known two decades ago that she was helping someone who would later go on to become one of the greatest footballers to ever play the game.

After featuring in the 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid last night in the Champions League, Ronaldo will be looking to score more goals for Juventus again on the weekend as the Italian club faces Verona in Serie A on Saturday.