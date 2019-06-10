Cristiano Ronaldo News: “The national team will continue, with or without Cristiano,” claims the Portuguese skipper

Portugal v France - Final: UEFA Euro 2016

What’s the story?

Cristiano Ronaldo has talked about life after him for the Portuguese national side after clinching his second international trophy for his country. The Juventus star claimed that Portugal will continue with or without his presence in the future.

In case you didn’t know…

Portugal edged out the Netherlands 1-0 in the final of the inaugural UEFA Nations League last night. Goncalo Guedes’ sensational second half strike proved to be enough for the Portuguese to lift the trophy.

Although Ronaldo failed to get on the scoresheet in the final, the 34-year-old did score a memorable hat-trick in the semi-finals against Switzerland.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has played an instrumental part in changing Portugal’s history at major international tournaments after helping them win the 2016 Euro in France. With another international title in the form of the UEFA Nations League in his bag, Ronaldo is undoubtedly the most influential player in Portugal’s history.

The heart of the matter

After the final at the Estadio do Dragao, Ronaldo explained what the future holds for the Portuguese national team.

“The national team will continue, with or without Cristiano. I think the team has great potential. There are young players, players who over the years will become more mature and better.

“I want to be part of this project because I feel good and I feel able to help the national team. But, as I said, I think the national team has the potential to continue to evolve and win more trophies.”

Ronaldo also expressed his delight after helping Portugal win an international trophy on home soil.

"As I said before, I’m very happy to win here. The Portuguese people deserve it. They’ve supported us right from the start of the two matches, against Switzerland and today, and this trophy is for all of them. It doesn’t belong to the national team but all of Portugal."

What’s next?

With Juventus’ first pre-season friendly fixture scheduled in late-July, Ronaldo will now enjoy his much-deserved vacation with his family.