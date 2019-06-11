×
Juventus news: "There hasn't been a period where I've played badly, the numbers show," says Cristiano Ronaldo

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
53   //    11 Jun 2019, 10:07 IST

Juventus v AC Milan - Italian Supercup
Juventus v AC Milan - Italian Supercup

What's the story?

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that there has never been a period where he has played badly, stating that his statistics over the last decade serve as proof to his statement.

In case you didn't know

Ronaldo won his second international trophy with Portugal after his side established a 1-0 win over the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League final held at the Estádio do Dragão on Sunday night. 

The 34-year-old was presented with the Alipay Top Scorer trophy for scoring the most goals (3) in the tournament, courtesy of his decisive hat-trick against Switzerland in the semi-finals.

The former Real Madrid forward finished his debut campaign with new club Juventus with a Serie A title and a Serie A Player of the Year award, after exploits that saw him net 21 goals and tally 8 assists in the league.

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo has expressed confidence in his game and the consistency with which he has approached it throughout his illustrious career, stating that he has proven himself on the field over the last decade.

According to Marca, the Portuguese said, "There hasn't been a period where I've played badly, the numbers speak for themselves over the last 16 years."

"I've shown for the majority of my career, independently of what people say, the numbers speak for themselves."

He added, "It all helps, collective and individual trophies, but I'm not obsessed with trophies. Obviously, I like them, I'm not going to lie."

"I've won three trophies, I've played well, what more could I do? Do I deserve it? I don't know, I'm going to leave that with you. You are the ones that have to judge, I'm not going to assess myself."

What's next?

Portugal will return to action when they face Serbia in their Euro qualifier on September 7.

Tags:
Juventus Football Portugal Football Cristiano Ronaldo
