×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo news: 'They’re both wonderful players' - Former Portugal coach undecided between the two Ronaldos

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
55   //    28 Mar 2019, 22:38 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo Nazario have both won the Ballon d'Or on multiple occasions.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo Nazario have both won the Ballon d'Or on multiple occasions.

What's the story?

Cristiano Ronaldo is often counted among the greatest players to have ever set foot on a football pitch. But before him, there was another Ronaldo who intimidated the defenders to a similar extent - the one and only O Fenômeno, the Brazilian who redefined the role of the striker in the modern game.

Brazilian manager Luiz Felipe Scolari, who has coached both of these prolific goalscorers, said in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport that when the duo is compared, there's no better or worse and both of them are equally wonderful players.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo Nazario is one of the select few footballers to have played for both LaLiga rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona, enjoying a fruitful spell in two of the biggest cities in Spain.

He also holds the distinction of playing for Inter Milan and AC Milan, two clubs which share what is often considered to be the biggest intra-city rivalry in the world.

The heart of the matter

Juventus star Ronaldo and his Brazilian namesake are two of the best forwards of all time. Though both of them have been highly successful in their respective careers, the Portuguese has never won the World Cup for his nation, while the latter retired as one of the greatest players to never have won the UEFA Champions League.

Former Portugal and Brazil boss Luiz Felipe Scolari, who now coaches the Brazilian club Palmeiras, refused to name which is the better Ronaldo. When asked to choose between his former pupils, he replied: (As quoted by Calciomercato)

“One isn’t better than the other."

He added that both of them are wonderful players and share key characteristics that have molded them into legends of the game. He continued:

“They’re two wonderful players who are bonded by a unique characteristic: decisiveness.
Advertisement
“If there’s a decisive match and they’re on the pitch, rest assured they’re the ones who decide it.”

What's next?

Ronaldo picked up an injury on international duty earlier this week, but it is expected that the mercurial forward will be back in time for his club's Champions League clash with Ajax two weeks from now.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo Ronaldo Nazario Luiz Felipe Scolari
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Football is my cup of tea. Let's talk football over a Cup of tea!
10 Amazing records Cristiano Ronaldo set in 2018
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is easily the greatest footballer of all time
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest athlete in hisory
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo urges Real Madrid star to join Juventus, Manchester City target 'signs' new deal with Italian club and more Serie A news: 26 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Why Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus is good for everyone involved
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo turns 34: 5 Guinness World Records held by the superstar
RELATED STORY
4 records broken by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018
RELATED STORY
Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo asks former Real Madrid teammate to join Juventus
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Date for Juventus star's sentencing revealed
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Fans furious at Real Madrid for refusing to wish the Portuguese ace on his birthday
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 29
30 Mar CHI CAG 01:00 AM Chievo vs Cagliari
30 Mar UDI GEN 07:30 PM Udinese vs Genoa
30 Mar JUV EMP 10:30 PM Juventus vs Empoli
31 Mar SAM MIL 01:00 AM Sampdoria vs Milan
31 Mar PAR ATA 04:00 PM Parma vs Atalanta
31 Mar ROM NAP 06:30 PM Roma vs Napoli
31 Mar FRO SPA 06:30 PM Frosinone vs SPAL
31 Mar FIO TOR 06:30 PM Fiorentina vs Torino
31 Mar BOL SAS 09:30 PM Bologna vs Sassuolo
01 Apr INT LAZ 12:00 AM Internazionale vs Lazio
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us