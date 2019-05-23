×
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Tim Cahill reveals why the Portuguese deserves the Ballon d'Or over Lionel Messi 

Samyak Tripathi
ANALYST
News
92   //    23 May 2019, 13:09 IST

Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A
Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A

What’s the story?

Former Everton star Tim Cahill has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to lift the Ballon d'Or this year. Despite Lionel Messi being the favourite to win the prestigious award, Cahill believes Ronaldo deserves it as the Portuguese has been instrumental to the Juventus team in his first season in Italy.

In case you didn’t know..

Since moving to Juventus from Real Madrid last summer, Ronaldo has been the Italian giants' talisman. The Portuguese has scored 21 goals and has set up eight more for the Bianconeri in the Serie A. He also scored six goals in the UEFA Champions League, including a sublime hat-trick against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 second leg. Although Juventus were knocked out of the Champions League and the Coppa Italia, they managed to win their eight consecutive Serie A title.

The heart of the matter

Cahill chose Ronaldo over Messi as his favourite to take home the coveted prize because he thinks the way in which the Portuguese has blended into a new league and a new team is commendable and deserves recognition.

He said that Ronaldo's bold switch to Juventus at the age of 34 is truly noteworthy.

The ex-Australia international said in a recent interview:

"The reason why I say Ronaldo, I know people won't agree, is because of what he's done in Juventus.
"He left Real Madrid, went there and had such a massive impact on another league. I've never seen another player do it at Man United, Madrid for so many years.
"And I know he didn't win the Champions League but he has such an impact in any club. If you can take players and put them somewhere at his age... "
"I know people won't agree, I just appreciate his professionalism."

What's next?

Despite not winning the Champions League this season Ronaldo and Messi are still amongst the best players in the world, and it remains to be seen if either of the two win the Ballon d'Or this year.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Greatest Footballers of All Time Serie A Teams
