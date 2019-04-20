×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo news: Vidic reveals how Portuguese star reacted when Sir Alex Ferguson first shouted at him

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
736   //    20 Apr 2019, 10:23 IST

UEFA Champions League & UEFA Cup Draw
UEFA Champions League & UEFA Cup Draw

What's the story?

Former Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic has recalled the early days of Cristiano Ronaldo's career at Manchester United and has particularly pin-pointed the day when then manager Sir Alex Ferguson shouted at the Portuguese talisman.

In case you didn't know...

An 18-year-old Ronaldo arrived at Old Trafford from Sporting CP in 2003. He went on to spend six trophy-laden years with the club, thriving under the tutelage of the legendary Ferguson. During this period, the Portuguese won three Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy with the club.

Ronaldo then moved to La Liga giants Real Madrid for a then-record fee of £80 million. He spent nine successful years at the club, during which he won four Champions League titles and two La Liga trophies.

Last summer, the 34-year-old moved to Serie A outfit Juventus, where he is on the cusp of winning the league title, after already having won the Supercoppa Italiana. The club, however, crashed out of the Champions League earlier this week, same as former side Manchester United, who were eliminated after their defeat to Barcelona.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on the League of Legends podcast, Vidic revealed that Ronaldo's tendency to become emotional following criticism has helped Ferguson and his players realize that it was not the most effective way to get the best out of him.

The former Red Devil said (via Manchester Evening News), "I think Ronaldo wasn’t happy when he [Sir Alex] shouted at him. In the beginning it was one time he said something to Ronaldo, but he accepted it very emotionally. He took it personally, but he was very young - he was 20 years old."

He added, "Of course you realise, even me, that next time you will not tell him [if he does something wrong]. It’s better to not tell him because otherwise he will be too emotional and he won’t help you be better."

What's next?

Ronaldo will return to action when Juventus face Fiorentina in the Serie A later today.

Tags:
Manchester United Juventus Football Nemanja Vidic Cristiano Ronaldo Sir Alex Ferguson
Advertisement
Manchester United players asked Ferguson to sign Cristiano Ronaldo after playing against him, claims former club president
RELATED STORY
Former Manchester United coach says Pogba-Ronaldo comparisons 'couldn’t be further from the truth'; explains key differences between duo
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest of all time
RELATED STORY
'Cristiano Ronaldo is the best professional I have played with', says Ryan Giggs
RELATED STORY
"Ronaldo is not selfish; he supported me non-stop," says former Manchester United star
RELATED STORY
Top 6 Duos to have played under Sir Alex Ferguson
RELATED STORY
Top 5 transfers in Sir Alex Ferguson’s tenure at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Juventus want to sell star for €100 M to fund Pogba move, Cristiano Ronaldo threatens to depart from Juve and more Serie A news: 19 April 2019
RELATED STORY
PSG star wants Juventus move because of Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United table world record bid for Napoli star and more Serie A news: 12 April, 2019
RELATED STORY
Why Cristiano Ronaldo deserves his place as one of the greatest to ever play the game of football
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us