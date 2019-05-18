×
Cristiano Ronaldo News: What Portuguese talisman reportedly told his teammates after Juventus sacked Allegri

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Rumors
833   //    18 May 2019, 11:25 IST

Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly had a short and precise message for his teammates when it was announced that Massimiliano Allegri would be stepping down from his role as manager.

In case you didn't know...

On Friday, Juventus announced that Allegri will not be taking charge of the team from the 2019/20 season and will leave when the current campaign ends.

The Italian joined Juventus in 2014 and has since won five Serie A trophies, four Coppa Italia titles and two Supercoppa Italiana titles. While he was unable to guide the Old Lady to the Champions League, he did manage to take them to two European finals.

Allegri had a year left on his contract but recent criticism of his tactics and reported discontentment in the dressing room has led to the club seeking guidance elsewhere.

A statement from Juventus reads:

“Massimiliano Allegri will not be on the Juventus bench for the 2019-2020 season. The coach and the president, Andrea Agnelli, will meet the media together at tomorrow’s press conference – Saturday 18 May, at 2 pm in the press conference hall of Allianz Stadium.”

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo, who has established himself as an influential figure in the Bianconeri team, has reportedly told his teammates that they should pay tribute to their former boss the only way they know how.

According to Sport Mediaset, the five-time Ballon d'Or told his teammates, “Sunday we win for him”, in reference to their game against Atalanta in the Serie A scheduled for Sunday.

What's next?

Having already won their eighth consecutive Serie A title recently, the Old Lady are seeing off the remaining games of the season.

Meanwhile, the successor to Allegri is yet to be announced by Juventus.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Massimiliano Allegri
