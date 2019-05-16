Cristiano Ronaldo news: 'Whether it’s parking the car or goals, Ronaldo always wants to be first', says former Juventus midfielder

Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio has praised Cristiano Ronaldo for his competitive attitude and believes the Portuguese talisman is a perfect fit for the Old Lady.

In case you didn't know...

Coming from the youth system of Juventus, Marchisio spent thirteen years of his career playing for the Italian giants. He left the club in the same summer Ronaldo arrived and now plays for Russian outfit Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Ronaldo was brought to Turin for a hefty price in the hopes of strengthening Juventus' bid for the Champions League crown. The former Real Madrid star did initially make a difference in Europe, having notably scored a hat-trick to single-handedly overturn the club's first-leg deficit against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16.

The Bianconeri's exploits, however, came up short in the quarter-final stage, where they succumbed to a shock defeat against Ajax and crashed out of the competition.

Juventus did, however, manage to finish their season with yet another Serie A title, which marks their eighth league win in a row.

The heart of the matter

Marchisio has lauded Ronaldo's winning spirit and his desire to succeed telling Tuttosport (via Calciamercato), "He [Cristiano Ronaldo] is competitive in everything. He always wants to be the first, whether it’s parking the car or competition of shots on goal in the match or in the gym."

"He is a monster of will and professionalism, an absolute example that perhaps can only be found in Juventus. The club is most similar to him in attitude and his mentality. They are reflected in the common and maniacal desire to win and to organize every detail to succeed."

Speaking of his experiece with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, the midfielder added, "On the pitch, I met him more as an opponent. He is just a phenomenon and I am proud of the fact that in his museum in Madeira, there is a jersey of mine which we exchanged after the match at the Santiago Bernabeu."

What's next?

Juventus are next scheduled to face Atalanta in the Serie A on Sunday night as they see off the remaining games of the season.