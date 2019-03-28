Cristiano Ronaldo News: World map portrays Ronaldo’s supremacy in World football

Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

A newly released map from NSS Magazine perfectly depicts Ronaldo’s dominance in the footballing world.

The 34-year-old Portuguese superstar has already scored in almost 30 countries throughout the world which includes continents like Europe, Asia, and South America.

In case you didn’t know….

Despite impressing at Sporting Lisbon, Ronaldo became the superstar at the Manchester United under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson where he won first of his five Ballon d'Or.

The Portuguese moved to the Spanish capital in the summer of 2009 where he scored a staggering amount of 450 goals in just 438 appearances. Ronaldo was a key cog in Real Madrid’s success at the European level. During his 9-year tenure at Madrid, Cristiano helped Real to win 4 Champions League and three on the trot.

Since signing for the old lady of Turin in the summer of 2018 in a transfer worth €100 million, Ronaldo has already scored 24 goals and also provided 12 assists for his teammates.

Recently, Ronaldo inspired Juventus to pull off a stunning comeback against Atlético Madrid which saw them through to the last eight of the Champions League.

The heart of the matter

Recently, a new Google graphic map was released. It pinpointed every stadium Cristiano has scored in from his Sporting Lisbon days to his current Juventus talisman period in Serie A.

Ronaldo's domination in world football

The king of Europe

Most of his goals came in Europe because he has only played in European region throughout his entire career and being a Portuguese, the chances of playing in South America was very less for him, unlike Lionel Messi.

Though Ronaldo is yet to score in regions like Africa, North America and Oceania but his superiority in Europe is mind-boggling.

What’s next?

Ronaldo is expected to miss Juve's next game against Empoli in Serie A due to a muscular injury which he suffered while playing for his national side. However, he is expected to be fit against Ajax in the all-important UEFA Champions League quarter-final showdown on the 10th of April.

