Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Former Manchester United president has his pick

Former Manchester United president Martin Edwards has given his thoughts on the longstanding comparisons between Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, stating that while the Portuguese talisman is "fantastic", he is very focused on himself.

Messi and Ronaldo have been at the top of their game for around a decade and have proved themselves to be the epitome of consistency and longevity. The pair are in their thirties and continue to break goal-scoring records for fun.

Ronaldo has 19 Serie A goals to his name and has helped Juventus to what looks like another inevitable league title and, more importantly, a genuine challenge in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Messi, who has 31 league goals this season, has led Barcelona to the top of La Liga, where they sit ten points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid. The Catalan giants, like Juventus, have progressed to the quarter-final stage of the Champions League and are currently chasing a treble.

It is no surprise, then, that the talismanic duo are constantly subjected to comparisons and hotly-contested opinions.

When asked about the eternal debate surrounding the five-time Ballon d'Or winning duo, Edwards told Tuttosport (via The Express UK), "Cristiano is special. This is because next to the natural talent he also adds days of hard work.

"Is he is still the best in the world? Cristiano is fantastic but he is very focused on himself, even in the way of celebrating. This is why I choose Messi who, unlike him, always puts the team above everything."

While Barcelona will next face Villarreal in La Liga, Juventus are scheduled to clash with Cagliari in the Serie A.

You can catch both games on April 3.

