Cristiano Ronaldo pictured in tears during national anthem ahead of Portugal’s FIFA World Cup opening game against Ghana

Cristiano Ronaldo has been pictured in tears ahead of Portugal's FIFA World Cup opening clash against Ghana on November 24. While the Selecao were belting out their national anthem before the start of the match, the TV cameras panned to the forward, who was very emotional at the time.

Portugal's captain, who has become one of the select few to partake in five FIFA World Cups, was in tears, as pictured in the tweet below:

He was on the verge of tears when he joined his team in singing their national anthem. He then shook off his emotions to focus on the game against Ghana.

This will likely be Ronaldo's last FIFA World Cup, as the 37-year-old is nearing the end of his career. It has not helped that he is one of the only two free agents playing in Qatar, following his contract termination from Manchester United.

However, the Portuguese captain will want to focus on the rigors of the FIFA World Cup and push for an impressive showing to lead his team to great heights. The last time Portugal snagged a trophy was in 2016 when they beat France in the final.

The Selecao have not been lucky in World Cups, as they have never won the global trophy, but Qatar could be Ronaldo's chance to make it happen.

They began their campaign well, beating Ghana 3-2. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner became the first player to score in five FIFA World Cups.

FIFA World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo has been listed as a free agent for Portugal's opening clash against Ghana

According to Daily Mail, FIFA has officially listed the legendary Portuguese forward as a free agent ahead of his national team’s clash against Ghana. The former Real Madrid man was recently sacked by Manchester United following his explosive interview with British media personality Piers Morgan.

In the interview mentioned, Ronaldo ripped into the club’s coaches and management, shortly after which he agreed to leave the club. He will now be focused on the World Cup in Qatar, with this likely to be his last-ever national tournament.

He will hope to secure a move after the tournament. He will know a strong performance at the World Cup could be all he needs to convince another club to sign him.

Fans will, however, have to wrap their heads around the fact that one of the greatest players of all time is currently without a club at the World Cup.

