Cristiano Ronaldo once reportedly wanted ex-Barcelona coach to become Manchester United manager

Cristiano Ronaldo wanted Manchester United to appoint Luis Enrique as their next manager in 2021, according to Sky Sports (via The Mirror). The Red Devils had parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a poor run of games and were looking for his successor.
Enrique, meanwhile, was in charge of Spain and had helped them reach the semi-finals in the European Championships that summer. The Spanish manager was a revered name in the European circuit, having enjoyed tremendous success with Barcelona.
Cristiano Ronaldo had come up against Enrique's Catalans team on multiple occasions during his time with Real Madrid. The Portuguese superstar had joined Manchester United for his second stint in the summer of 2021. He subsequently advised the club to appoint Luis Enrique as Solskjaer's replacement.
However, the Red Devils went on to put their trust in Ralf Ragnick on an interim basis before opting for former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag as the permanent manager.
Enrique eventually left his position at La Roja after a poor showing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, before taking over at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He has been a hit with the Ligue 1 champions, who are playing exciting football at the moment.
Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, had a fallout with Erik ten Hag and left Manchester United in December 2022. The Dutch manager, interestingly, was sacked last October, with Ruben Amorim roped in as his replacement.
How many trophies has Cristiano Ronaldo won with Manchester United?
Cristiano Ronaldo lifted nine trophies with Manchester United, all won during his first stint with the club.
The Portuguese superstar arrived at Old Trafford in 2003 from Sporting as a relatively unknown teenager. He transformed into one of the greatest players in the world under the tutelage of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.
The forward won three Premier League titles and the first of his five Champions League trophies with the Red Devils.
Ronaldo also won the FA Cup, the EFL Cup, the Community Shield, and the FIFA Club World Cup during his time with the English giants. His first Ballon d'Or trophy was won with Manchester United as well.
The Portuguese left the English giants in the summer of 2009 to move to Real Madrid, where he found great success. He moved on to Juventus in 2018 before returning to the Red Devils. After an underwhelming second stint at Old Trafford, Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr and currently plies his trade in the Saudi Pro League.