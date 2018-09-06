Resurgent Ronaldo: A story of Deja vus

Parma Calcio v Juventus - Serie A

It's the start of another football season and it's Deja vu all over again. There is chatter already about Cristiano Ronaldo shooting blanks, him not being the same player anymore, his decline, age catching up to him and of course this season we are witnessing new opinions such as leaving Real Madrid was a mistake, Juventus players are not the same level, he won't get the same service, etc.

I remember in the last campaign after the first half of the season many people pointed out that his stats were similar to Paulinho and this is the beginning of the end for him.

Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A

We all know what happened by the end of the season. He proved everyone wrong again. It's not even surprising anymore cause it's been happening for the past few years ever since he passed the age of 30. It's not even interesting anymore when he proves himself time and again. I will be surprised when the day comes when he doesn't.

This man doesn't consider himself an ordinary player, he's a winner and that's what he is. He may not be the greatest talent the football world has ever seen but he is one of the most decisive. His exploits during the business end of the past few seasons prove that for a fact.

I don't blame him for wanting a pay raise even at his age because he brings a winning mentality and a work ethic which is unmatched and let us not forget the economic side of things. Many believe his move to Juventus is mostly motivated by money. If that's the case he could have earned twice as much or more if he chose to play in China or even in the US where most of the aging giants go to sleep.

No, he chose a team which can compete at the topmost level of European football in order to prove he's worth whatever huge amount they pay him and that he is not finished being one of the best.

Changing teams won't change the mentality or attitude of a player such as Cristiano Ronaldo, it might even help feed it. I for one am looking forward to Ronaldo repeating his feats from previous seasons and breaking many more records.

Ronaldo's resurgence every time people doubt him is a testament to the fact that if you work hard enough and believe in yourself no hole's to deep and no mountain is too steep.