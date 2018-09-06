Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Resurgent Ronaldo: A story of Deja vus

Vinay Prem
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
761   //    06 Sep 2018, 09:15 IST

Parma Calcio v Juventus - Serie A
Parma Calcio v Juventus - Serie A

It's the start of another football season and it's Deja vu all over again. There is chatter already about Cristiano Ronaldo shooting blanks, him not being the same player anymore, his decline, age catching up to him and of course this season we are witnessing new opinions such as leaving Real Madrid was a mistake, Juventus players are not the same level, he won't get the same service, etc.

I remember in the last campaign after the first half of the season many people pointed out that his stats were similar to Paulinho and this is the beginning of the end for him.

Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A
Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A

We all know what happened by the end of the season. He proved everyone wrong again. It's not even surprising anymore cause it's been happening for the past few years ever since he passed the age of 30. It's not even interesting anymore when he proves himself time and again. I will be surprised when the day comes when he doesn't.

This man doesn't consider himself an ordinary player, he's a winner and that's what he is. He may not be the greatest talent the football world has ever seen but he is one of the most decisive. His exploits during the business end of the past few seasons prove that for a fact.

I don't blame him for wanting a pay raise even at his age because he brings a winning mentality and a work ethic which is unmatched and let us not forget the economic side of things. Many believe his move to Juventus is mostly motivated by money. If that's the case he could have earned twice as much or more if he chose to play in China or even in the US where most of the aging giants go to sleep.

No, he chose a team which can compete at the topmost level of European football in order to prove he's worth whatever huge amount they pay him and that he is not finished being one of the best.

Changing teams won't change the mentality or attitude of a player such as Cristiano Ronaldo, it might even help feed it. I for one am looking forward to Ronaldo repeating his feats from previous seasons and breaking many more records.

Ronaldo's resurgence every time people doubt him is a testament to the fact that if you work hard enough and believe in yourself no hole's to deep and no mountain is too steep.

Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo
Vinay Prem
CONTRIBUTOR
In defence of Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Why Cristiano Ronaldo Hasn't Scored Yet and Why Juventus...
RELATED STORY
The dawn of a new era as Cristiano Ronaldo moves to Juventus
RELATED STORY
Serie A defenders prepare for a unique challenge from...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo - More Than Just A Player
RELATED STORY
3 ways Juventus can lineup with Cristiano Ronaldo next...
RELATED STORY
Why Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus is good for...
RELATED STORY
How Cristiano Ronaldo signing for Juventus is good news...
RELATED STORY
Can an ageing Ronaldo help Juventus end decades' hunt of...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo to Juventus: 3 different ways Juventus could line...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Serie A 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
15 Sep INT PAR 06:30 PM Internazionale vs Parma
15 Sep NAP FIO 09:30 PM Napoli vs Fiorentina
16 Sep FRO SAM 12:00 AM Frosinone vs Sampdoria
16 Sep ROM CHI 04:00 PM Roma vs Chievo
16 Sep GEN BOL 06:30 PM Genoa vs Bologna
16 Sep JUV SAS 06:30 PM Juventus vs Sassuolo
16 Sep UDI TOR 06:30 PM Udinese vs Torino
16 Sep EMP LAZ 09:30 PM Empoli vs Lazio
17 Sep CAG MIL 12:00 AM Cagliari vs Milan
18 Sep SPA ATA 12:00 AM SPAL vs Atalanta
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us