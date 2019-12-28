Cristiano Ronaldo reveals he wants to try acting after retiring

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he would like to first resume his studies and then try his hands in the field of acting once he decides to retire from football.

The Juventus star, who will turn 35 in February next year, believes he knows when the time will be right to hang up his boots. Ronaldo has often stated that he will not push himself and will retire when his body tells him to stop.

In a recent interview at the Dubai Sports Conference (via Football Italia), Ronaldo was quoted saying:

“I have never had a bad season in my life, since I am always ready to face challenges.

“I always play with the intention of winning. The moment my body no longer responds in the right way on the pitch, then it will be time for me to stop.

“Many years ago the ideal age to retire was 30 or 32, now you still see players aged 40.

“When I quit football I would like to resume my studies. I focus a lot on studying, on learning, because unfortunately, the studies I have done can’t give answer all the questions I have in mind.

“One thing that fascinates me is to want to try acting in a film.”

Ronaldo's current contract with Juventus runs until the end of 2021-22 season, when he will be 37 years old. It is unclear whether the Portuguese ace will see out his entire contract with Juventus as he is often linked with a move to the MLS or an emotional return to Manchester United.

