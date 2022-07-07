Cristiano Ronaldo's £600k Rolls Royce ghost 'clamped' in Portugal; pictures emerge

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has seen his £600,000 Rolls Royce clamped in Lisbon, as per Daily Star.

The 37-year-old is currently absent from pre-season training under new Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag due to family reasons.

The five-time Ballon d'Or is widely reported to have told the club that he wishes to leave Old Trafford this summer as he feels he can still contribute to a Champions League team.

Ronaldo scored 24 times in 38 appearances in his first season back at United after 12 years away following a move from Juventus last summer. However, his goals weren't enough to help his team avoid a trophyless season, as well as their lowest ever Premier League points total. The club finished sixth in the league standings.

Ronaldo's summer has now taken a turn for the worse after his luxury Rolls Royce Ghost was clamped in the Portuguese capital of Lisbon. The clamping isn't the first mishap Ronaldo has had with one of his super-expensive cars this summer.

The Star reported that while the Portugal captain was on holiday with his family in Majorca, his £1.7 milllion Bugatti, which was shipped out specially for the trip, was crashed into the side of his holiday home by a member of his security team. Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United as soon as possible.



(Source: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United as soon as possible.(Source: @FabrizioRomano 🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United as soon as possible. (Source: @FabrizioRomano) https://t.co/pXpNCwCJgV

Rio Ferdinand has sympathy for former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

Former England defender Ferdinand has slammed Ronaldo's critics after his desire to leave the Theater of Dreams was made public.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand proclaimed (as quoted by The Manchester Evening News):

"Of course he's not happy! You're talking about Cristiano Ronaldo here! I don't understand how it's a big story that Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy with the way things are at Man United. He can't be. I wouldn't be."

He further added:

"Anyone who wants to win football matches or trophies, anyone who is used to winning and competing every year at the top of the table for the biggest prizes, and then all of a sudden isn't, and doesn't even qualify for the Champions League, you can't sit here and expect them to be happy."

Ferdinand defended the Portuguese forward by saying:

"He's not happy with missing out on the Champions League, he doesn't even know what the Europa League soundtrack sounds like! When that comes on, he's going to be thinking "what dance am I in here?'"

Aidan Walsh 🔰 @AidanWalshMUFC It won't feel right watching Ronaldo play for Chelsea, it will make me sick It won't feel right watching Ronaldo play for Chelsea, it will make me sick

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far