Cristiano Ronaldo's employee contracts have a bizarre clause

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
1.84K   //    10 Nov 2018, 18:01 IST

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

What's the story?

According to German media outlet Der Speigel, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo requires all of his household employees to sign a bizarre contract that stretches on for 70 years after his death.

In case you didn't know...

Der Speigel has been making the headlines for their latest edition of Football Leaks. The edition includes stories like the existence of a coalition dubbed the "Big Seven" that is secretly working on a proposal to create an entirely new competition called the European Super League to replace the UEFA Champions League.

The publication was also responsible for bringing Cristiano Ronaldo's 2009 rape allegations to the fore. According to the German publication, the accuser identified as Kathryn Mayorga, claimed that the former Manchester United man raped her in a Las Vegas hotel room in June 2009 and paid her $375,000 while also forcing her to sign a nondisclosure agreement for her silence.

The heart of the matter

Der Spiegel's latest Football Leaks report sees Portuguese ace Cristiano Ronaldo at the fore but in a less damaging way.

According to the publication (via Marca), the Juventus star values his personal life so much that his entire household staff is required to sign a 70-year non-disclosure agreement.

The agreement reportedly reads, "Such is the obsession of the Portuguese to keep his private life secret, that his staff are forbidden to say anything up to 70 years after the death of Cristiano Ronaldo or the last of his relatives'."

Ronaldo is notoriously private about his personal life, more famously about the identity of his eldest son's mother.

All fans know about Cristiano Jr is the fact that he plays for the Juventus youth team and wishes to follow in his father's footsteps. The eight-year-old once claimed that he would be better than his five-time Ballon d'Or-winning dad.

What's next?

While the report of a 70-year long confidentiality agreement seems extreme, it would not be entirely far-fetched to say that Ronaldo would go to such lengths to protect his family's privacy.

Following their Champions League loss to United earlier this week, Ronaldo's Juventus are set to face AC Milan in a Serie A game on Monday. 

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
