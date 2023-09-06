Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shines at Venice Film Festival in attire inspired from Pep Guardiola’s idol 

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently made an appearance at the Venice Film Festival in a red dress, which reminded the fans of Pep Guardiola's idol Julia Roberts.

Julia Roberts is a renowned actress and one of her most famous performances came in the movie Pretty Women, where she worked with Richard Gere. In the 1990 romantic comedy, Roberts wore a red dress designed by Marilyn Vance. And the dress Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez wore at the Venice Film Festival resembled the iconic Pretty Woman dress.

Interestingly, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has stated that Julia Roberts is one of his idols. Earlier this year, during the 2023 UEFA Champions League, Guardiola opened up about the three idols he has in his life. The Spaniard also said that he's a failure on the European stage, stating that when she arrived in Manchester, she went to Old Trafford without visiting the Cityzens.

"I am a failure in the Champions League. If I win the Champions League three times in a row I will be a failure. I have three idols in my life. Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, and Julia Roberts. These are my three idols."

"And she went to visit Man United. She didn't come to see us. That's why even if I win the Champions League it will not compare to the fact that Julia Roberts came to Manchester and didn't come to see us." Pep Guardiola said (via Goal).

The 80th edition of the Venice International Film Festival is currently taking place in Venice Lido. It started on August 30 and end on September 9. Celebrities such as Bradley Cooper, Damien Chazelle, Adam Driver, and more have also been pictured on the red carpet at the festival.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez uploads snaps from the Venice International Film Festival on social media

Georgina Rodriguez also uploaded a series of snaps from her visit to the 2023 Venice Film Festival on Instagram. Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend captioned the post:

"Very excited to present my new collection @pasqualebruni at the 80th Venice Film Festival"

As soon as Georgina Rodriguez uploaded the post, her fans quickly stormed the comments section with words of praise and appreciation. Former Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar's girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi also commented on the post by using a heart eye and queen emoji.

Talking about Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese attacker has been performing well in the Saudi Pro League. After Al-Nassr suffered two consecutive defeats in their initial matches, the former Real Madrid star helped the side win a series of matches in which he scored a total of six goals and provided four assists.