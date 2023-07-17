Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez thrills fans with latest glute workout video 

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez thrilled fans with her latest glute workout video. Rodriguez could be seen performing jumping squats and weighted squats to shape her glute.

She shared two vidoes on her Instagram story of her workout. Rodriguez is a social media sensation with 50 million followers on Instagram. She manages keep fans engaged with content like these more often than not.

Rodriguez always keeps herself in tip top shape. Considering she caters to a large number of social media followers, it is understandable why the model focuses on her fitness.

When Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez engaged in a heartfelt social media exchange with her sister

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez was recently involved in a heartfelt social media exchange with her sister Ivana Rodriguez. This happened after Ivana graduated.

When Ivana received her degree upon the completion of her graduation, Georgina attended the ceremony. She posted a video on her social media of her sister getting up the stage to receive her degree. Rodriguez captioned it:

"My graduate Shima ♥️ I still remember when you were preparing for the selectivity and the day you received the final grade. Your beginnings in Madrid, your study material paid in installments, your endless days of work, of university and the thousand hours of subway, in which you made your study place and your dining room."

She added:

"It has been a very long road, in which we have lived our worst and best moments of our lives. But here we are still united and winning. Once again, you have achieved what you set out to do. What a proud woman and sister. We will continue to inspire and support each other forever. I love you seagull."

Georgina's sister Ivana commented:

"Thank you sister You made me cry 😥 But with emotion. Remembering how hard the road has been for both of us and how lucky we are today. We will always fight together. You are the best of my life, you already know it. The person who has accompanied me the longest in life."

She added:

"Our mutual support, through thick and thin. We will continue to win. Together. Always. I wish to be seagulls again as little ones. 😅 💘✨🙏 Thank you for ALWAYS helping me. This graduation is also yours. I dedica

Fans found this exchange very heart-warming. Georgina Rodriguez's message was an indication of how much Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend cared for her family.