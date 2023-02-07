Cristiano Ronaldo’s inner circle revealed as Al-Nassr star spends birthday with close pals including asset manager of his massive fortunes

Cristiano Ronaldo revealed his inner circle and entourage as he celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday (5 February). The Al Nassr superstar kept things under the radar by commemorating the occasion with three birthday cakes.

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't had the best or easiest of seasons. After having his contract terminated at Manchester United following a mutual agreement with the club on 22 November, 2022, he joined Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr on a free transfer. His contract is estimated to be worth around €200m a year, and runs till June 2025.

It is heartening to see the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner look content once again as he adjusts to life in Saudi Arabia. Posting three photos showing his inner circle to his fans on Instagram, he shared the following message:

"Thank you everyone for all the birthday messages 🙏🏻❤️ grateful to have spent the day with my family and friends. 🥰"

Cristiano Ronaldo looked to be in good spirits and gratified as he was surrounded by friends and family by a bonfire. He was also accompanied by his fiancee Georgina Rodriguez and his eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Other individuals that make up the rest of his inner circle include his two oldest friends, Jose Semedo and Miguel Paixao. The latter was Ronaldo's roommate during his time at Sporting Lisbon, whereas CR7 and Semedo have been close since their early days in Portugal. Their bond is so close that Ronaldo once described their friendship in the past:

'one of the best friends that life has given me.'

El Chiringuito reporter Edu Aguirre and his wife Julia Salmean were also present, having grown close with the former Real Madrid star during his time in Spain. Aguirre posted a heartfelt message to Ronaldo on Instagram:

Cristiano Ronaldo was also joined by his new agent and manager, Ricky Regufe. They have been inseparable since the start of his career in 2003 and most recently he helped negotiate his contract with Al Nassr.

Miguel Marques was also present. He oversees all of Ronaldo's assets and manages his personal fortune, making him a valued associate of the Ronaldo family.

Unsurprisingly, former sports agent Jorge Mendes was not present after reports emerged that the pair had split.

'Cristiano Ronaldo makes it difficult for us,' claims Al Nassr teammate Luiz Gustavo

Luiz Gustavo and his teammates at Al Nassr believe that Cristiano Ronaldo is making life difficult for them as they think their opponents feel more motivated to prove themselves against the global superstar.

As quoted by RT Arabic, he said:

“Certainly the presence of Cristiano makes it difficult for us as all teams seek to participate against him in the best possible way, and he gives motivation to everyone [on the opposition].”

However, he also added:

“His presence at Al-Nassr gives a great advantage to the group because we learn from him everyday, given the great capabilities he possesses, both technically and physically."

Ronaldo recently scored his first goal and will want to add to his tally when Al Nassr visits Al Wehda on Thursday (February 9). They are currently top of the league on goal difference.

Poll : 0 votes