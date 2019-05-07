×
Cristiano Ronaldo's mother mistakenly says her son rescued Juventus from relegation in social media post praising him

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
801   //    07 May 2019, 09:58 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo Signs New Contract at Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo Signs New Contract at Real Madrid

What's the story?

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro has made a glaring mistake on social media when she was trying to express pride in her son's debut season with Serie A champions Juventus.

In case you didn't know

Aveira has always vocalised her support for Ronaldo as she watched him evolve from a Sporting Lisbon youth player to a legend in the game.

The Portuguese talisman rose to super-stardom at Manchester United where he thrived under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson. The former Sporting forward attracted the interest of Spanish giants Real Madrid who promptly offered him a deal he could not resist. 

Ronaldo established himself as a legend at Madrid and became the club's all-time top-scorer, whose exploits helped them to win two La Ligas and four Champions League titles.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner then said goodbye to the Santiago Bernabeu and started a fresh challenge at Juventus last summer. Since then, he has helped the Italian giants to an eighth consecutive Serie A title but was not able to inspire them in the Champions League.

The heart of the matter

On Tuesday, Aveiro took to Twitter to express her pride at her son's impressive debut season in Italy but made a massive blunder in the process.

According to AS, the 64-year-old posted a picture of her son accompanied by a message which translates to, "Cristiano, the player who rescued Juventus from relegation and made them win a league again after an almost 20-year drought." She also added a short caption below the photo that read, "My Pride, my son".


While Aveiro was right about her son's contribution to the Italian league title, she is wrong about him rescuing Juventus from relegation and leading them to their first title in 20 years.

What's next?

Having already won the Serie A title, Juventus are seeing off the remaining games of the season and are next set to face Roma on Sunday night.


 

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo
