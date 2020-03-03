Cristiano Ronaldo's mother taken to hospital in Madeira after suffering stroke

Ronaldo and his mother Dolores Aveiro

Reports in Portugal claim that Cristiano Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro has been taken to a hospital in Madeira after suffering a stroke.

Portuguese media say that Aveiro was taken to Dr Nelio Mendonca Hospital in Madeira at around 5:00 AM local time. She is reportedly stable and conscious and will be subject to further tests before doctors can properly assess her medical situation.

Local reports believe that she may have had an ischemic stroke, which is one of the most common types of stokes, usually caused by blood clots that can block blood flow to the brain.

Aveiro, a mother of four, has apparently received mechanical thrombectomy to remove the clot and is expected to recover, although one local report did call her stroke 'severe' while another said that the next 12 hours could be 'crucial' for her.

Aveiro, 65, has been at risk of losing her life in the past. She was diagnosed with breast cancer but managed to beat the odds in 2007. Last year, in an interview, she mentioned the cancer returning and also claimed she had undergone radiotherapy to combat it.

Ronaldo and Aveiro share a truly special bond. The Portuguese superstar has been particularly close to her ever since he lost his father during his early years as a starlet at Manchester United. Sir Alex Ferguson famously took him under his wing at the time to give paternal guidance.

Ronaldo is due to play for Juventus in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final against AC Milan but it remains to be seen if he will rush to Aveiro's side instead.