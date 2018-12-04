Ballon d'Or News: Cristiano Ronaldo's sister blames the mafia after her brother loses out on award

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 820 // 04 Dec 2018, 11:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid v Sevilla - La Liga

What's the story?

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo's sister was left outraged after her brother was denied a sixth Ballon d'Or on Monday, blaming the mafia for the decision.

In case you didn't know...

All Ballon d'Or speculation came to an end on Monday night when it was announced that Croatia and Los Blancos midfielder Luka Modric had won the award.

The World Cup star was tipped to break the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly over the award for months, particularly after he won the UEFA Best Player of the Year award and The Best FIFA Men's Player award earlier this year.

Juventus forward and five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo finished in second place followed by Atletico Madrid and World Cup star Antoine Griezmann in third.

Lionel Messi was notably missing from the top three as he finished fifth behind Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe who sits at fourth place.

While some fans congratulated and celebrated the Croatian for achieving the feat, others were left fuming at the prospect of the World Cup runner-up winning over the likes of Ronaldo and Messi.

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro is clearly one of them as she has posted a statement on social media, condemning the money-hungry mafia for influencing the decision.

Aveiro posted a picture of Ronaldo with a caption which translates to, "Unfortunately this is the world we live in, rotten, with mafia and ******** money. The power of God is a lot greater than all this rottenness. God takes his time but he doesn’t fail."

Aveiro is a staunch supporter of her older brother having most recently even defended him from the rape allegations against him.

What's next?

The massively different Ballon d'Or results will undoubtedly witness controversy over the next few months and this is only to be expected.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's focus will shift to the Serie A as Juventus will face Inter Milan on Saturday.

Advertisement