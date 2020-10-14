Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro goes off on astonishing rant after Portuguese star tests positive for COVID-19

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, took to Instagram to post an explosive rant in the aftermath of the Portuguese legend testing positive for COVID-19.

The Juventus star was confirmed to have tested positive for the virus on Tuesday while he was on national duty with Fernando Santos' men. The other Selecao members were tested immediately, and they all produced negative results, and are set to be available for their upcoming clash against Sweden.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to isolate himself for at least ten days and will be unavailable for their Nations League clash and potentially even Juventus' clash against Leo Messi's Barcelona.

100 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 100th goal for Portugal; he's only the second ever male player to score 100+ for his national side, after Ali Daei for Iran (109). Landmark. pic.twitter.com/ElpBLRrGjQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 8, 2020

Katia Aveiro posted an Instagram story regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's COVID test result, saying;

"If Cristiano Ronaldo is the one who has to wake the world up, I have to say that this Portuguese really is an envoy from God. Thank you!"

"I believe that, today, thousands of people who have come to believe so much in this pandemic, in the tests and the measures taken will, like me, see it is the biggest fraud I've seen since I was born."

"A phrase that I read today and that I stood up to applaud: 'Enough fooling the entire world'. Someone, open your eyes, please."

Fernando Santos says Cristiano Ronaldo 'doesn't even know what happened to him'

Ronaldo and Portugal coach Fernando Santos

Cristiano Ronaldo's positive test came as a shocking piece of news as he was in action just two days ago against world champions France.

More importantly, he was said to be surprised by the outcome of his COVID-19 test as the former Manchester United and Real Madrid great showed no symptoms whatsoever of carrying the virus.

Speaking on his star man, Portugal head coach Fernando Santos explained;

"He [Cristiano Ronaldo] is managing the situation very well. He is in the room, saying he wants to play, he talks to us from upstairs [from his balcony].

"He is completely asymptomatic, he is okay, without any symptoms, he doesn’t even know what happened to him."

Champions League Group G 🌟



Juventus vs Barcelona 🤩



Ronaldo vs Messi 🐐



Let the battle of the GOATs commence 🍿#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/K0Gxb5qz79 — Goal (@goal) October 1, 2020

As things stand, Cristiano Ronaldo is ruled out of Juventus' clash against Crotone as well as the Bianconeri's UCL campaign opener against Dynamo Kyiv. As for the Italian champions' high-profile group stage encounter against Barcelona, there is still a chance that the Portuguese could feature, but the situation is not clear yet.

Should he manage to recover and return a negative test ahead of the clash, it would be the first competitive meeting between Cristiano Ronaldo and his contemporary, Leo Messi, since the former left Real Madrid in 2018.

