Cristiano Ronaldo's Top 5 Hattricks for Real Madrid

Real Madrid Celebrate After Victory In The Champions League Final Against Liverpool

Cristiano Ronaldo stunned the world with his shock move to Juventus from Real Madrid. The Portuguese ace spent 9 seasons at the Bernabeu and it is fair to say that he did make a huge impact for Los Blancos.

With 450 goals in 438 matches, Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time top scorer for real Madrid. The former Manchester United man has helped the Madrid to numerous trophies including 4 champions league titles, 3 of which came in succession.

From a crafty winger at Manchester United to devastating goalscorer at Real Madrid, the journey of Cristiano Ronaldo to the pinnacle of football has been majestic. A journey that has yielded numerous accolades, especially 5 ballon dors which make him tied with his Argentine counterpart Lionel Messi for most. Counting footballing records of Cristiano Ronaldo on fingertips might be impossible considering the fact that we are talking about one of the greatest players of all time.

But one record that simply speaks for his prolific goalscoring exploits in Spain is the number of hattricks he has scored la Liga. Despite playing just 9 seasons for real Madrid, the Portuguese has scored a record 34 hattricks in the Spanish league. He is on top of the list when it comes to most hat-tricks scored in La Liga closely followed by Lionel Messi who has 30 to his name.

Ronaldo has been at his devastating best in UEFA champions league, a competition in which he has scored 120 times to be called its all-time top scorer. The Portuguese international has scored a record 7 hattricks in the UCL making him the topmost hattrick scorer of the competition along with Lionel Messi.

Selecting Cristiano Ronaldo's top 5 hattricks out a mammoth 44 scored for Los Blancos is a very hard task but here we are:

#5 vs Espanyol (2015)

Real CD Espanyol v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Espanyol is one of the favourite oppositions of Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portuguese international has scored 3 hattricks against them. But his most memorable one remains from Real Madrid’s 6-0 thumping of their opponents at the Bernabeu in 2015.

What makes this hattrick so special is that this was just the second time Ronaldo scored 5 goals in a match. He completed his hattrick in the first 20 minutes as Real Madrid went into halftime 4-0 with Benzema scoring the fourth one which was assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo- the man was on fire that evening.

Ronaldo resumed the second half as he finished the first, an eye for one more goal. The Real Madrid number 7 scored 2 more to complete his 5 as real Madrid humiliated Espanyol 6-0.

Los Blancos might not have won the season but Cristiano Ronaldo's prolific performance in front of the goal remains one of the finest performances ever witnessed in La Liga.