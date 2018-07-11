Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer has unbelievable effect on Juventus

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
News
6.08K   //    11 Jul 2018, 18:26 IST

Cris
The Cristiano Ronaldo storm has begun to gather in Italy

What's the story?

Last evening, the world entered a dizzying frenzy with footballing superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer from Real Madrid to Serie A champions - Juventus - was announced. Former recruiters and 3-time back-to-back-back UEFA Champions League winners, Real Madrid, announced that the transfer had been completed and thanked Ronaldo for his contribution to the club.

The four-year deal is reported to have cost roughly €100 million and will reportedly see Ronaldo earn a staggering salary of about €30 million per year. The forward is, by far, one of the biggest sports stars on the planet, and his transfer to Juventus was bound to have an effect on Juventus.

However, the reactions this move has drawn, as well as the subsequent events seem to be much greater than expected.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo had spent 9 seasons at Real Madrid since he joined them in 2009 after moving from Manchester United for a then record fee of £80 million. The rest, as they say, is history.

During his time at Madrid, the 33-year-old became the club's all-time leading goalscorer, helping them lift 15 major titles including 2 La Liga titles and 4 UEFA Champions League titles.

After helping Los Blancos win their historic third-consecutive Champions League title last season, Ronaldo cast his future in doubt with some rather vague remarks. It has only been a month and a half since then, and he is now officially a Juventus player.

The heart of the matter

This epic transfer has understandably had dramatic consequences, and Juventus seem to be the biggest benefactors of the move. Ever since the rumours began to gather momentum last week, Juventus' stock prices have consistently been on the rise.

Yesterday, once the move was confirmed, the club's stock prices reportedly shot through the roof. According to reports from The Globe and Mail, the value of the Italian club's S.p.A. has jumped nearly 25% over the past week. In fact, it reportedly increased by 6% to 0.90 euros once the transfer was announced.

D
Fans posing with their new Juventus jerseys with Ronaldo's name printed at the back

Further, as expected, Ronaldo's arrival was bound to influence the club's merchandising, with the star striker's massive fan base causing a surge in demand for Juventus' merchandise, largely consisting of Ronaldo's new jersey, printed with his famous number 7.

Video:

Real Madrid appropriately posted a farewell video on their YouTube channel to honour one of their greatest players of all time. Here's a look at it:

He truly is a special, special player!

What's next?

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival is also bound to have a massive influence on the team itself and how they play. The Portuguese sensation will look to help Juventus to their 8th consecutive Scudetto.

More importantly, Ronaldo seems to have cultivated a habit of winning the UEFA Champions League, and Juventus and their fans will certainly hope that he continues with it on their quest to win their first Champions League trophy in over 20 years.

UEFA Champions League 2017-18 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Football Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Ronaldo Transfer Saga: Latest developments and possible...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus: Winners and losers of the...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid reportedly plan Cristiano Ronaldo's farewell...
RELATED STORY
4 records set by Cristiano Ronaldo after Real Madrid’s...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo set to leave Real Madrid for...
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes upside-down as Cristiano Ronaldo's insane...
RELATED STORY
Why Neymar can be the perfect replacement for Ronaldo at...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid vs Juventus: 3 Key Battles that will decide...
RELATED STORY
5 key stats from Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Juventus
RELATED STORY
Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
Matches Points Table
1st Qualifying Round
FT TOR SHE
2 - 1
 Torpedo Kutaisi vs Sheriff
FT FLO HAP
1 - 4
 Flora vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva
FT ALA CEL
0 - 3
 Alashkert vs Celtic
FT F-D VID
1 - 1
 F91 Dudelange vs Vidi
FT VKI HJK
1 - 2
 Víkingur vs HJK
FT SHK THE
5 - 0
 Shkendija vs The New Saints
FT DRI MAL
0 - 3
 Drita vs Malmö FF
FT COR LEG
0 - 1
 Cork City vs Legia Warszawa
FT AST SUT
1 - 0
 Astana vs Sutjeska
FT SPA CRV
0 - 0
 Spartaks Jūrmala vs Crvena Zvezda
FT SPA ZRI
1 - 0
 Spartak Trnava vs Zrinjski
FT SDU APO
3 - 1
 Sūduva vs APOEL
FT LUD CRU
7 - 0
 Ludogorets vs Crusaders
FT KUK VAL
0 - 0
 Kukësi vs Valletta
FT OLI QAR
0 - 1
 Olimpija vs Qarabağ
FT VAL ROS
1 - 0
 Valur vs Rosenborg
17 Jul HJK VKI 09:30 PM HJK vs Víkingur
17 Jul VAL KUK 09:30 PM Valletta vs Kukësi
17 Jul MAL DRI 10:30 PM Malmö FF vs Drita
17 Jul APO SDU 10:30 PM APOEL vs Sūduva
17 Jul HAP FLO 10:30 PM Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Flora
17 Jul THE SHK 11:30 PM The New Saints vs Shkendija
17 Jul VID F-D 11:45 PM Vidi vs F91 Dudelange
18 Jul CRV SPA 12:00 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Spartaks Jūrmala
18 Jul CRU LUD 12:30 AM Crusaders vs Ludogorets
18 Jul LEG COR 12:30 AM Legia Warszawa vs Cork City
18 Jul ZRI SPA 10:30 PM Zrinjski vs Spartak Trnava
18 Jul SHE TOR 10:30 PM Sheriff vs Torpedo Kutaisi
18 Jul QAR OLI 10:30 PM Qarabağ vs Olimpija
18 Jul ROS VAL 11:15 PM Rosenborg vs Valur
18 Jul SUT AST 11:30 PM Sutjeska vs Astana
19 Jul CEL ALA 12:15 AM Celtic vs Alashkert
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2018/2019
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2018/2019
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 2019 Cameroon
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
UEFA Europa League 2018/2019
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2018/2019
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us