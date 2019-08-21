Cristiano Ronaldo says 2018 was the worst year of his life

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST News 156 // 21 Aug 2019, 22:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus v FC Internazionale - 2019 International Champions Cup

Speaking to Portuguese television TVI, Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that the rape allegation against him was hard to take and led to the worst year of his life.

Ronaldo had been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Las Vegas 10 years ago and although these charges have been dropped, the Portuguese superstar has said that people questioning his honor deeply saddened him.

"2018 was probably my worst year ever, personally speaking. When people question your honour, it hurts, it hurts a lot."

Despite winning the Champions League with Real Madrid and sealing a stunning move to Juventus, Ronaldo claims the events that unfolded regarding Kathryn Mayorga in 2018 led to the worst year of his life.

"When people attack your honour, it is difficult."

The American accused Ronaldo of sexual assault when the pair met in Las Vegas in 2009 and later went on to press charges against the superstar footballer.

In recent weeks, all charges against Ronaldo have been dropped and the Juventus forward has been adjudged innocent, as Mayorga's claims could not be proven beyond reasonable doubt.

"It hurts a lot mainly because I have a big family, a wife and an intelligent child who understands a lot of things.”

It has also been reported that Mayorga had been offered a whopping sum of $375,000 in exchange for her silence regarding the incident.

Advertisement

Although the case was dismissed in a Nevada court in June, the jury didn't reveal definitively if Ronaldo had agreed to a compensation with the alleged victim.

“This is a case I’m not comfortable expressing myself on. But once again, my innocence has been proven. It makes me proud,”

With the charges being dropped last month, the matter is considered closed and the former Ballon d'Or winner has expressed his happiness after being proved innocent.

Ronaldo will be eager to put his off-field issues behind him and have a strong season for club and country. With Portugal going into Euro 2020 as defending champions, they will need their captain and talisman to lead from the front if they are to defend their crown.