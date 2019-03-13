×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Real Madrid fans after knocking out Atletico Madrid

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
4.19K   //    13 Mar 2019, 16:20 IST
Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Cristiano Ronaldo did not forget his links with former club as he sent a message to Real Madrid fans after his hat-trick knocked Atletico Madrid out from the UEFA Champions League.

In case you didn't know...

Atletico Madrid are obviously the bitter rivals of Ronaldo's former club, Real Madrid. Atletico remains one of Rona;d favourite victims as he now scored 25 goals against them.

Despite securing a 2-0 victory at the Spanish Capital, Atletico Madrid succumbed to a 3-0 loss as Cristiano singlehandedly tipped the tie in the Bianconeri's favour. The 34-year-old Portuguese scored two headers and converted one from the penalty spot to complete their comeback.

It was Cristiano Ronaldo's 8th hat-trick in the competition, levelling him with arch-rival Lionel Messi for the most hat-tricks in the history of Champions League.

Ronaldo obviously played nine seasons with Real Madrid and remains the top scorer of Los Blancos with 450 goals. He left Real Madrid last summer after winning a record 3rd consecutive Champions League and his former club was knocked out by Ajax last week.

The heart of the matter

After his powerful display, Ronaldo was making his way through the mixed zone with his son and stopped on his when he saw Edu Aguirre, a reporter for Spanish TV show 'El Chiringuito'.

Real Madrid's greatest goalscorer was in a hurry but he stopped to send a message to Real Madrid fans.

The former Madrid man gave the reporter a hug and said:

"I send a hug to El Chiringuito, [Tomas] Roncero and all Real Madrid fans."
Advertisement

Tomas Roncero is the editor of Spanish media outlet AS and is another familiar Real Madrid fan. Both Roncero and Aguirre were on tears when Real Madrid were knocked out from the Champions League by Ajax last week.

What's next?

The draw for the next round of the Champions League will be held on Friday but in the meantime, Juventus will face Genoa in the Serie A.

Real Madrid will host Celta Vigo in the La Liga next week.




Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Analyzing why Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score against Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid fans troll Cristiano Ronaldo after Juventus’ 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid shocked as Juventus prepare bid to hijack Los Blancos star
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus: A mismatch made in heaven
RELATED STORY
Champions League Round of 16: Ronaldo confesses to missing the people of Madrid
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid players want Atletico to eliminate Juventus from Champions League owing to Ronaldo's UCL record
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo: 5 times the Portuguese proved he is the king of the Champions League
RELATED STORY
Twitter: Fans troll Real Madrid after Cristiano Ronaldo masterclass seals Champions League qualification for Juventus
RELATED STORY
Leonardo Bonucci reveals he has great admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
'Let's believe it is possible'- Cristiano Ronaldo urges Juventus fans to believe in their team ahead of Atletico Madrid clash
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us