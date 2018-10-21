Cristiano Ronaldo sets new league goalscoring record

What’s the story?

Creating new records and breaking the old ones has been a child’s play for both Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi. The exceptional duo has registered their names in the history of football and have created some records which seem highly unlikely to be broken in the coming years.

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player to score 400 goals in Europe’s top five leagues 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fOTIjfyHG1 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 20, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo set another massive record yesterday as Juventus faced Genoa. Ronaldo became the only footballer in the history of football to score 400 league goals in the top five European leagues as he struck Juventus’s only goal in the match.

Even though, the goal couldn’t save the Old Lady’s perfect winning start to the season but was a record setter for the Portuguese.

In case you didn’t know…

Ronaldo has played in three top leagues starting with Manchester United. After spending a splendid tenure with the Red Devils, the Portuguese forward moved to LaLiga as he joined Real Madrid in 2009. After spending nine seasons and collecting numerous collective and individual titles, he finally left Real Madrid to join Juventus, this summer.

The heart of the matter

The 33-year-old forward has scored 311 league goals for Real Madrid, 84 for Manchester United and 5 for Juventus thereby becoming the first player ever to hit the 400 league goals mark in the top five European leagues.

The next player close to hitting the mark is Lionel Messi himself. The little magician from Argentina has scored 389 goals in 426 matches and also possesses a better goal ratio than the Portuguese goal-scoring machine who has 400 goals in 497 appearances.

However, Ronaldo has a chance to extend his lead as Lionel Messi sustained an arm injury after scoring a prolific solo goal against Sevilla. He is expected to miss the El Clasico and would be out for three weeks. The greatest match on the footballing calendar would be missing two of the greatest players ever.

What’s next?

Ronaldo has finally started finding the net in his new club. On the other hand, Lionel Messi, as usual, seems to be in a prolific form. Let’s see how many goals these two flagbearers of the game rack up until the end of the 2018-19 season.