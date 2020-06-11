Cristiano Ronaldo shatters lockdown rules during Portugal trip

Cristiano Ronaldo has found himself in a spot of bother after his recent visit to Portugal.

The Juventus superstar is essential to his side's chances of winning the Serie A title this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo finds himself in hot soup after a selfie at a restaurant

In a sensational report published by Spanish paper AS, Cristiano Ronaldo is said to have flouted several lockdown rules during his visit to Portugal this week. Ahead of AC Milan's visit to Juventus for a Coppa Italia semi-final second leg later this week, Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly visited Portugal yet again with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

The Portuguese superstar allegedly broke lockdown rules during his visit and may have landed himself in trouble.

Cristiano Ronaldo in trouble after lockdown violation in Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has been prolific for Juventus this season

According to several different reports, Cristiano Ronaldo broke several rules by posing for a selfie in a restaurant in Portugal. The Juventus star violated social distancing norms by ignoring the rule that mandates all people to wear masks in public places.

Cristiano Ronaldo visited the Mar do Inferno restaurant in Portugal after touring his mansion with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. The Portuguese forward is answerable to Juventus and may have to provide a valid explanation of his actions in his native country.

Cristiano Ronaldo's violation is the latest in a string of infringements by football players across the world and may or may not have repercussions.

Cristiano Ronaldo blasted for training in Madeira in 'favouritism' row as Lazio chief accuses Juve of flouting lockdown https://t.co/zdqckPUu4E — Sun Sport (@SunSport) April 13, 2020

The Juventus star was also criticised by the Lazio director of communications earlier this year for changing his isolation venue when the coronavirus pandemic was at its worst. Cristiano Ronaldo shifted his location to Madeira to train for the Serie A restart and his decision was slammed by the Bianconeri's Serie A rivals.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been training with Juventus for nearly three weeks now and is evidently in the best physical shape of his life. The 35-year-old forward is indomitable when it comes to physical training and fitness and is gearing up to restart the Serie A campaign in the best possible form.

Juventus has not been its usual self this season and has struggled to break down opposition in the final third. Cristiano Ronaldo will be crucial to his side's attempts to win silverware this season and cannot afford to lose out on the upcoming fixtures in the Italian league.

Juventus takes on AC Milan in a Coppa Italia fixture on Friday before commencing its restarted Serie A title bid. The first leg ended 1-1 with Cristiano Ronaldo's stoppage-time penalty giving Juventus a crucial away goal. Juventus will not be able to field Gonzalo Higuain against AC Milan. The likes of Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo will have to step up to propel Juventus to the final of the domestic competition.

Juventus also faces intense pressure from its rivals in the Serie A table. Ciro Immobile has rivalled Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring prowess this season and has powered Lazio to second place in the Serie A table. Juventus is currently on top of the Serie A standings with 62 points but holds a meagre 1-point lead over Lazio.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala will determine the Bianconeri's fate this season

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 21 goals in this Serie A campaign and is an underwhelming Juventus side's top-scorer. The Portuguese superstar endured a slow start to the season before exploding on to the scene in trademark fashion to take Juventus to the top of the table.

The Bianconeri will need Cristiano Ronaldo firing on all cylinders if they are to win yet another Serie A title this season.