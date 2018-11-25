×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Cristiano Ronaldo smashes another record with goal against SPAL

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
233   //    25 Nov 2018, 12:51 IST

Ronaldo during Juventus v SPAL - Serie A
Ronaldo during Juventus v SPAL - Serie A

What's the story?

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in Juventus' 2-0 win over SPAL in their Serie A fixture yesterday.

His 28th-minute opener was a simple tap-in from the six-yard box following a Miralem Pjanic free-kick.

This simple goal was of huge significance though as it took his tally for the season to 10 goals in 16 matches across all competitions for the Old Lady, making him the fastest player in Juventus history to achieve this feat.

In case you didn't know...

After helping Real Madrid to a third consecutive Champions League crown, Los Blancos legend Ronaldo left Santiago Bernebau at the age of 33 to join Juventus this summer.

During his time at the Spanish capital, he broke numerous goal-scoring records and by the time he announced his departure he had become the club's all-time leading goalscorer in La Liga with 312 goals, also becoming the first player to score 100 or more goals for a single club in the Champions League.

Apart from his fastest goal-scoring record, Ronaldo equaled another Juventus record yesterday that was set 50 years ago by prolific Italian striker Pietro Anastasi in the 1968-69 season, when he scored 9 goals in 13 Serie A fixtures wearing the famous black and white jersey.

After failing to score in the opening three fixtures the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner has found the back of the net nine times, including braces against Sassuolo and Empoli.

The heart of the matter...

Ronaldo made his 13th consecutive start for the Bianconeri against SPAL at the Allianz Stadium yesterday.

The Portuguese superstar netted home from close range, converting a curling free-kick drilled into the box by Pjanic in the 28th minute to give the hosts a 1-0 lead. With that he had scored his 10th goal in all competitions as a Juventus player, setting a new record for the club.

He was further involved in the buildup of the second goal, which his strike partner and the captain for the match Mandzukic scored comfortably.

Video: Ronaldo's historic goal

What's next?

Juventus will be looking to seal their spot as the Group H toppers in the Champions League when they host Valencia in their group stage fixture on the 28th of this month.

For Ronaldo, meanwhile, there are plenty of records still to be broken that he will surely set his sights on.

Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A 2018-19 Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Football is my cup of tea. Let's talk football over a Cup of tea!
Wojciech Szczesny reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo told him...
RELATED STORY
4 records broken by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018
RELATED STORY
Juventus v SPAL: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions,...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo equals 60-year-old goal-scoring record...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo sets new league goalscoring record
RELATED STORY
Three reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo would score his first...
RELATED STORY
4 amazing Cristiano Ronaldo stats after his first two...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo: Still striving to be the best at 33
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo will finish top-scorer in...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo, Serie A stars to wear face paint...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Serie A 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
FT UDI ROM
1 - 0
 Udinese vs Roma
FT JUV SPA
2 - 0
 Juventus vs SPAL
FT INT FRO
3 - 0
 Internazionale vs Frosinone
Today PAR SAS 05:00 PM Parma vs Sassuolo
Today BOL FIO 07:30 PM Bologna vs Fiorentina
Today EMP ATA 07:30 PM Empoli vs Atalanta
Today NAP CHI 07:30 PM Napoli vs Chievo
Today LAZ MIL 10:30 PM Lazio vs Milan
Tomorrow GEN SAM 01:00 AM Genoa vs Sampdoria
27 Nov CAG TOR 01:00 AM Cagliari vs Torino
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us