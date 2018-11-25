Cristiano Ronaldo smashes another record with goal against SPAL

Ronaldo during Juventus v SPAL - Serie A

What's the story?

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in Juventus' 2-0 win over SPAL in their Serie A fixture yesterday.

His 28th-minute opener was a simple tap-in from the six-yard box following a Miralem Pjanic free-kick.

This simple goal was of huge significance though as it took his tally for the season to 10 goals in 16 matches across all competitions for the Old Lady, making him the fastest player in Juventus history to achieve this feat.

In case you didn't know...

After helping Real Madrid to a third consecutive Champions League crown, Los Blancos legend Ronaldo left Santiago Bernebau at the age of 33 to join Juventus this summer.

During his time at the Spanish capital, he broke numerous goal-scoring records and by the time he announced his departure he had become the club's all-time leading goalscorer in La Liga with 312 goals, also becoming the first player to score 100 or more goals for a single club in the Champions League.

Apart from his fastest goal-scoring record, Ronaldo equaled another Juventus record yesterday that was set 50 years ago by prolific Italian striker Pietro Anastasi in the 1968-69 season, when he scored 9 goals in 13 Serie A fixtures wearing the famous black and white jersey.

After failing to score in the opening three fixtures the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner has found the back of the net nine times, including braces against Sassuolo and Empoli.

The heart of the matter...

Ronaldo made his 13th consecutive start for the Bianconeri against SPAL at the Allianz Stadium yesterday.

The Portuguese superstar netted home from close range, converting a curling free-kick drilled into the box by Pjanic in the 28th minute to give the hosts a 1-0 lead. With that he had scored his 10th goal in all competitions as a Juventus player, setting a new record for the club.

He was further involved in the buildup of the second goal, which his strike partner and the captain for the match Mandzukic scored comfortably.

Video: Ronaldo's historic goal

What's next?

Juventus will be looking to seal their spot as the Group H toppers in the Champions League when they host Valencia in their group stage fixture on the 28th of this month.

For Ronaldo, meanwhile, there are plenty of records still to be broken that he will surely set his sights on.