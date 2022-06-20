Cristiano Ronaldo spends Father’s Day with son on super-yacht worth £5.5 million as he takes break from training schedule

Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted taking his son out on a multi-million pound yacht during his off-season break on Father's Day.

12-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. joined his dad on an extravagant yacht in Majorca to celebrate the special day. The break came after an incredibly long season for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner which culminated with his nation's Nations League campaign.

Junior was spotted wearing a Portugal shirt on board the 88-foot long Azimut Grande, which The Sun claims is worth £5.5 million.

The report also claims that the Manchester United forward bought the super-yacht in 2020, which also contains "five luxury cabins and six beautifully-decorated bathrooms."

Despite also having exercise equipment on board the lavish vessel, the 37-year-old has taken a break from his training schedule to spend time relaxing with his family before he returns to pre-season with the Red Devils ahead of the Qatar World Cup later this year.

The family are staying in a luxury villa secluded from the press that sits near the bottom of the Tramuntana mountains.

Fabrizio Romano believes Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to stay at Manchester United

The legendary Portuguese forward was a rare bright spark in an otherwise miserable campaign for the Red Devils and scored 24 goals in 39 appearances in his first season back at Old Trafford,.

United's failure to qualify for the Champions League has fuelled speculation that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner may be looking for a way out of Old Trafford this summer ahead of what will surely be his final chance to win the World Cup later this year.

However, per Caught Offside, Romano has claimed that the veteran forward has held positive talks with incoming manager Erik ten Hag, despite many believing that he would not fit into the former Ajax boss' playing style of pressing from the front.

A report in La Repubblica had claimed that his old manager Jose Mourinho is seeking to bring Ronaldo to Roma, although the Serie A club's finances may be a stumbling block to that happening.

Transfer expert Romano claimed:

“His salary is still huge for any Italian club and I am not aware of any negotiations to get Cristiano away from Manchester United.

“Erik ten Hag has already had positive conversations with him, and at the moment AS Roma are very happy with Tammy Abraham as the star of the project in Jose Mourinho’s 3-4-2-1 formation.”

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has dismissed any rumors linking Cristiano Ronaldo away from Manchester United this summer. dlvr.it/SSVm0z Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has dismissed any rumors linking Cristiano Ronaldo away from Manchester United this summer. dlvr.it/SSVm0z

