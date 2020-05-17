Cristiano Ronaldo stars in stunning video for Nike's 'Play Inside' coronavirus campaign

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to Juventus training in the coming days

Cristiano Ronaldo teamed up with Nike to spread awareness about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As part of the elite's sports brand's #PlayInside initiate amidst Covid-19, Cristiano Ronaldo released a stunning video on Instagram to his 219 million followers.

In the video, Cristiano Ronaldo is seen exercising with his kids indoors, as the pandemic continues to devastate people globally. Earlier, Nike announced its #PlayInside campaign, as several top athletes across various sports supported the initiative.

The global sports brand announced its campaign with a simple message on Instagram, adding that it is time for everyone to come together as one team.

"If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the work, now is your chance. Play inside, play for the world."

Cristiano Ronaldo's campaign with Nike for Covid-19

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of Nike's leading athletes.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of Nike's biggest athletes, and the Juventus striker released a video on Instagram with a heartwarming message.

Captioned "Today, we're not playing for a trophy. We're playing for something much bigger. #PlayForTheWorld @nike," Cristiano Ronaldo's message urged everyone to stay indoors.

"I've played for hundreds of people. I've played for thousands of people. I've played for millions of people. But today, like all of you, I'm playing for 7.8 billion people"

Cristiano Ronaldo's message is a rallying cry from the Portuguese star, as he emphasized the importance of staying indoors. After the football season was suspended in March due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Cristiano Ronaldo, along with his family, went to his native in Madeira.

In recent weeks, Juventus players have returned to individual training, with the season expected to resume sometime next month. However, Cristiano Ronaldo is still in individual quarantine, having just returned from Portugal. The former Real Madrid man is set to link up with the rest of his teammates in the coming days.

Juventus are embroiled in a nerve-racking title race with surprise challengers Lazio in the Serie A. The Bianconeri are currently two points clear in the Italian top-flight, with Cristiano Ronaldo in the forefront of their action.

Italian striker Ciro Immobile leads the goalscorers chart in the Serie A, with a staggering 27 goals in 26 games for Lazio. With 21 goals to his name, Cristiano Ronaldo is his closest competitor, and the Portuguese international will look to deduce the deficit once the season resumes.

Juventus are looking to win their ninth Serie A title on the bounce. Additionally, the Bianconeri will also need a second leg masterclass to advance to the quarterfinal stage of the UEFA Champions League after losing the first leg 1-0 against Lyon.

Cristiano Ronaldo's form will be crucial for Juventus, as they aim to compete on all fronts after the season resumes. While no return date has been confirmed yet, players have been granted permission to return to individual training by the Italian government.