Cristiano Ronaldo: Still striving to be the best at 33

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 678 // 14 Nov 2018, 18:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ronaldo has hit a rich vein of form with current employers Juventus

Most footballers often find it difficult when they turn 30. Their legs are not what they used to be; there is a distinct lack of pace and power and the body fails to obey the commands of the mind. One of the tragedies in life is getting old; that's nothing new but some people really disobey the laws of nature and storm into tragedies. One of them is Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won everything a football player dreams throughout their lives and very few actually achieve. His exploits on the pitch left his fans jumping and many rivals and critics scratching their head numerous times in his decorated career. His numbers are a testament to the fact that he is one of the greatest players ever.

Yet it seems that despite all his heroics, Cristiano still gets up every morning with still the same hunger - a quest for perfection. He will soon turn 34 in February and he moved to Juventus this summer for a new challenge though the Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, played a huge part.

Traditionally, Seria A is one of the toughest leagues for each and every attacker in the world. It used to be the best in the 90s and the defensive structure of most teams in Seria A makes it excruciatingly difficult for forwards to find space.

Cristiano Ronaldo was not wrong he spoke about players moving to more weaker leagues in Asia or in other countries after turning 30. And it is very normal because players always seek fewer challenges since they are not getting younger. On the other hand, Cristiano did the opposite.

Add to that, a new league has a new and different set of challenges. It takes time for players to blend in with the team, maintain the team chemistry and settle in a new league. Cristiano Ronaldo has already scored nine goals with Juventus and has five assists while bagging three Man of the Match awards.

Despite being one of the greatest goalscorers of a club such as Real Madrid, he reportedly admits that there was a 'coldness' in their approach. And it seems he is determined to prove how wrong his naysayers are, once again, even after doing that over more than a decade.

Cristiano Ronaldo has already rescued Juventus against Genoa and scored against teams like Empoli, Milan and others when they needed him the most. His exploits made sure that Juventus fans witness a record start to their league campaign as they are still unbeaten in the league.

Being a champion at finding spaces, Ronaldo seemed to have mastered the art of helping his teams when they are not functioning at their very best. Their one loss came against Manchester United in the Champions League and even then, Cristiano was the sole goal scorer.

He never was just about numbers - only fools would say that. His impact is still huge - even at 33 - which is why his best performances come against the toughest teams in the knockout rounds of Champions League. His hunger and unconquerable thirst for more makes him a beast against toughest defenders in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo was always the best because of who he is and he still is. He is an arrogant, self-made machine with unparalleled work ethic and inhumane devotion towards the game. No matter how the world forces his inhumane numbers to look simple, he will make the world sit and notice his endeavours in search of glory.

Juventus, despite all their repetitive success in Seria A for almost a decade, needed someone to take charge of the ship just like Real Madrid needed one, when they were languishing way below their eternal rivals, FC Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the one and there is no doubt that he did not take much time to find his feet with his new team in a new league. It will be interesting to see how much success Juventus can manage at the end of the season but they are well on their way to meet their aim, thanks to Cristiano.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on The Best FIFA Player of the Year award, there will be no reason to doubt that he is still a strong contender for the much coveted'Ballon d'Or. After all, who will doubt a man who is hellbent on proving his few remaining critics wrong?