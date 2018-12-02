Cristiano Ronaldo is irreplaceable, as Real Madrid are finding out the hard way

Yash Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 371 // 02 Dec 2018, 13:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying life in Turin

The never-ending hunger for success and the craving for perfection are what separate the nonpareil players from the standard athletes out there.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the 33-year-old Portuguese footballer, has taken the world of football by storm with his exceptional top-level career in the last two decades. Creating new records and breaking old ones has been the dearest of ventures for the Juventus star, and that's what makes him such a special player.

Ronaldo came into the limelight when he starred against the mighty Manchester United in a friendly game in 2003. That was the time when Sir Alex Ferguson identified him as a new signing for his squad.

Ever since the Portuguese stepped up on the pitch of Old Trafford, he has been flying above defenders, gliding past the opposition, mastering the free-kick and penalty kick techniques and scoring tons of goals while giving standout performances in the decisive games. After leaving United he did the same for Real Madrid, and has started off for Juventus in a similar manner.

Footballing greats such as Pele, Maradona, Zidane etc. either hung up their boots or were stumbling along the latter stages of their careers at the age of 33. Ronaldo, however, has just secured a 100 million move to Juventus after having spent nine seasons with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The presence of Ronaldo has provided Juventus the best start to a season in their entire history. He has also become the first player to score 10 goals in the first 14 games for the club.

On the other hand, Real Madrid are going through one of their worst seasons as they are struggling to score goals in Ronaldo's absence. The Los Blancos recently had their longest goalless run in the 116 years of the club's history.

The two scenarios clearly underscore the importance of having a figure like Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad. Not just his performances but his leadership skills, winning mentality, hunger for success and desire to achieve radically enhance the quality of a team.

It's been a decade since Ronaldo wore the number 7 jersey for the Red Devils. They've tried and tested every possibility to replace the Portuguese, but no one has ever come close to his legacy in the Old Trafford wearing the same number.

The likes of Michael Owen, Antonio Valencia, Angel Di Maria and Memphis Depay couldn't find a way to replicate his goal-scoring performances. Even Alexis Sanchez is struggling to score goals, once again reinforcing the number 7 curse at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, the current Real Madrid number 7, Mariano Diaz, has not even been getting regular chances in the starting lineup, although it must be said he has been injured lately. Benzema, Bale, Asensio and Isco are all struggling without Ronaldo.

The man of the moment, on his part, has carried his form from the last season to Turin, and enhanced the stats and performances of both Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic.

With the arrival of one of Kylian Mbappe, Eden Hazard or Neymar Jr, Real Madrid might get their usual form back, and start bagging goals on frequent occasions. But it is highly unlikely that the Los Blancos will ever find a player Cristiano Ronaldo's stature - a man who carried the club on his shoulders and outperformed everyone in the most crucial and decisive games.