Things we know so far about the rumoured Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus move

Flying to Turin?

Just when we thought trending topics in the world of football would not feature the Portuguese superstar for some time with his side’s elimination from World Cup 2018, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is back again in the headlines.

On Tuesday, several prominent European media houses reported that Real Madrid were likely to accept an offer from Italian giants Juventus for Cristiano Ronaldo, which shocked many Real Madrid fans, as they expected the superstar to stay and continue their dream European run for some more time.

Source of the rumour

It all started with a claim made on Monday night by Spanish TV station La Sexta’s “Jugones” show that Real Madrid had agreed to sell Cristiano for €100 million to Juventus. The report also mentioned that Cristiano would become Juventus’s highest-paid player with an annual salary of €30 million.

Later on Tuesday, Portuguese paper A Bola and Spanish paper Marca featured the news on their front pages and provided the impetus for the rumour to spread far and wide with some credibility.

On the contrary, Italy’s Tuttosport claimed that Juventus were about to make a €120 million bid for securing the iconic Portuguese’s service, who was previously believed to join his previous club Manchester United if he ever had to leave the Spanish capital.

What from Cristiano’s side?

While neither Cristiano nor his agent has said anything recently, the Madrid legend did provide hint of a transfer by speaking about Madrid in “past tense” after lifting the UEFA Champion’s League trophy for the third consecutive time.

It is also strongly believed that Ronaldo is frustrated with Madrid president Florentino Perez over long-stalled talks about an improved contract. Additionally, ESPN claimed that sources close to the Portuguese informed about the player’s disappointment with the fact that Barcelona’s Leo Messi and PSG’s Neymar earned more.

What from Madrid’s side?

Just like the player, the club has not yet commented on the trending topic. Previously, the club dealt with similar situations by providing him better contracts. However, Cristiano is now 33, and the Spanish giants are supposed to find a replacement who can serve the club in years to come.

Whether they continue to trust their greatest star by satisfying his wage demands or opt for alternatives, is something that fans will keep pondering over the summer.

What from Juventus’s side?

Having become the undisputed giant of Italy in recent years, Juventus are desperate for continental glory, something they twice came close to but failed on both occasions. Juventus, who were knocked out from last season's Champions League quarterfinals after Cristiano Ronaldo scored a controversial last-second penalty, are determined to bolster their squad and signed Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo from Valencia last week.

Interestingly, Jorge Mendes works for both Cancelo and Cristiano as an agent and maintains a great relationship with Juventus president Giuseppe Marotta. Quite understandably, the Italian side are front-runners with necessary resources to attract the attention of arguably the greatest footballer of the current generation.

Do you think Ronaldo should sign for Juventus? Tell us in the comments below!