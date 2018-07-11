Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus: Winners and losers of the deal

Real Madrid fans will be stunned with the announcement made by Real Madrid on Tuesday. The club announced that Cristiano Ronaldo will join the Italian club, Juventus, after spending nine successful seasons at Madrid.

Every summer window is incomplete without linking Ronaldo to a move away from Real Madrid but the statement from the Laliga confirmed that Ronaldo requested his move to Turin and thus, he will be allowed to leave.

The love between the fans of Old Lady and Ronaldo was witnessed when Ronaldo scored his miraculous bicycle kick against the Italian side. Juventus' fans stood on their feet to praise the Portuguese winger which amazed Ronaldo. In reply, he accepted that he had never experienced such a thing from the opposition and that made him just more lively towards the game.

After the Champions League final, Ronaldo raised a doubt whether he will continue to play for Real Madrid or not but after the confirmation from the La Liga giants, all the doubts have vanished.

The new chapter for Ronaldo and Juventus awaits as we look who wins and who loses after this deal concludes.

Winner: Juventus (Obviously)

The Old Lady is already running in profits from past few years. Only been linked with a €100million move to Old Lady, Juventus' share price has seen a surge. His arrival will generate high revenue from the sales of his t-shirt, sponsorship and merchandise. A new television deal will see Juventus earn huge profits.

Some of the people will have the view that at 33 years of age, Ronaldo arrival at Turin will be of no help if Juventus spends the amount they are linked with.

At the start of the season, they had similar views but what happened last season is a clear indication that the Portuguese man still has a lot to offer. He netted 23 goals in only 13 LaLiga matches and helped his team to clinch Champions League title for the third year running.

He is again a favourite to get another Ballon'dor ahead of Lionel Messi and Mohammed Salah who had an incredible season at Anfield.

Juventus reached really close to winning the Champions League title over the past two seasons but all their efforts have gone into vain after getting beaten by the Los Blancos both the times. Having Ronaldo in their team will make them the Champions League favourites for the next season.

With the departure of their legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus will need a centre-figure to run the dressing room. Ronaldo has been a leader for his club and country and can be a perfect star-figure for the others to follow at Turin. If Dybala stays at Juventus, he will get a great shot to learn from one of the best in the game.

Ronaldo at Juventus will also be a redemption for Serie A. He is still the best player in the World and his move to the Italian League will be a major boost for them. Obviously, more people would watch the league in which Cristiano Ronaldo plays.

Losers: Mario Mandzukic and Real Madrid

Juventus v Hellas Verona FC - Serie A

A lot to lose, isn't it? That's what happens when a legend decides to curtain his career at a club.

As Juventus is able to disembark Ronaldo at Turin, Mario Mandžukić would be forced to leave his spot at the left-wing.

The Croatian striker has played at the left-wing for Juventus over a past few seasons with Gonzalo Higuain leading the line in the previous season. With Ronaldo chipping in, he will either have to settle for a space on the bench or will have to look for a new club.

Is it a beginning of turmoil for Real Madrid? With Zidane announcing his departure from the Los Blancos earlier, Ronaldo's exit will only deepen the crisis for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid has seen many jewels in their Dressing room but Cristiano Ronaldo, arguably, will be the greatest of them all. He rewrote Los Blancos' history and it will require some player to beat that.

As their talisman has decided to switch, Florentino Perez will bring another big player into the squad. This will be followed by a series of transfers involving big-players.

Real Madrid has been linked to bringing Neymar or Mbappe to replace Ronaldo. The exit of the Portuguese star will bring a lot of funds which will be enough to lure big-name players. Neymar has been linked to a move to Bernabéu from past few months.

Neymar has been linked throughout the year to a move to Madrid and now as the left-wing of Los Blancos needs its new successor, he can be a perfect one. Another PSG player, Mbappe is having a fantastic World Cup. He has shown consistently that he has what it takes to be Madrid player. His prime years are yet to come and Los Blancos can only benefit from that.

Eden Hazard can also come as his replacement but will only be the third option for the Champions League champions. He is one of the best dribblers of the ball around the World and can own his place at the left-wing.

No matter who comes to replace him, he will never be able to take the place of Real Madrid's greatest hero.