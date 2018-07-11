Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus: Winners and losers of the deal

Sanidhya Bhardwaj
ANALYST
Feature
698   //    11 Jul 2018, 16:51 IST

FBL-WC-2018-ITA-JUVENTUS-RONALDO

Real Madrid fans will be stunned with the announcement made by Real Madrid on Tuesday. The club announced that Cristiano Ronaldo will join the Italian club, Juventus, after spending nine successful seasons at Madrid. 

Every summer window is incomplete without linking Ronaldo to a move away from Real Madrid but the statement from the Laliga confirmed that Ronaldo requested his move to Turin and thus, he will be allowed to leave. 

The love between the fans of Old Lady and Ronaldo was witnessed when Ronaldo scored his miraculous bicycle kick against the Italian side. Juventus' fans stood on their feet to praise the Portuguese winger which amazed Ronaldo. In reply, he accepted that he had never experienced such a thing from the opposition and that made him just more lively towards the game. 

After the Champions League final, Ronaldo raised a doubt whether he will continue to play for Real Madrid or not but after the confirmation from the La Liga giants, all the doubts have vanished.

The new chapter for Ronaldo and Juventus awaits as we look who wins and who loses after this deal concludes.

Winner: Juventus (Obviously)

FBL-WC-2018-ITA-JUVENTUS-RONALDO

The Old Lady is already running in profits from past few years. Only been linked with a €100million move to Old Lady, Juventus' share price has seen a surge. His arrival will generate high revenue from the sales of his t-shirt, sponsorship and merchandise. A new television deal will see Juventus earn huge profits.

Some of the people will have the view that at 33 years of age, Ronaldo arrival at Turin will be of no help if Juventus spends the amount they are linked with.

At the start of the season, they had similar views but what happened last season is a clear indication that the Portuguese man still has a lot to offer. He netted 23 goals in only 13 LaLiga matches and helped his team to clinch Champions League title for the third year running.

He is again a favourite to get another Ballon'dor ahead of Lionel Messi and Mohammed Salah who had an incredible season at Anfield.

 Juventus reached really close to winning the Champions League title over the past two seasons but all their efforts have gone into vain after getting beaten by the Los Blancos both the times. Having Ronaldo in their team will make them the Champions League favourites for the next season.

With the departure of their legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus will need a centre-figure to run the dressing room. Ronaldo has been a leader for his club and country and can be a perfect star-figure for the others to follow at Turin. If Dybala stays at Juventus, he will get a great shot to learn from one of the best in the game. 

Ronaldo at Juventus will also be a redemption for Serie A. He is still the best player in the World and his move to the Italian League will be a major boost for them. Obviously, more people would watch the league in which Cristiano Ronaldo plays. 

Losers: Mario Mandzukic and Real Madrid

Juventus v Hellas Verona FC - Serie A
Juventus v Hellas Verona FC - Serie A

A lot to lose, isn't it? That's what happens when a legend decides to curtain his career at a club. 

As Juventus is able to disembark Ronaldo at Turin, Mario Mandžukić would be forced to leave his spot at the left-wing.

The Croatian striker has played at the left-wing for Juventus over a past few seasons with Gonzalo Higuain leading the line in the previous season. With Ronaldo chipping in, he will either have to settle for a space on the bench or will have to look for a new club.

Is it a beginning of turmoil for Real Madrid? With Zidane announcing his departure from the Los Blancos earlier, Ronaldo's exit will only deepen the crisis for Real Madrid. 

Real Madrid has seen many jewels in their Dressing room but Cristiano Ronaldo, arguably, will be the greatest of them all. He rewrote Los Blancos' history and it will require some player to beat that.

Paris Saint-Germain v Stade Rennais - Ligue 1

As their talisman has decided to switch, Florentino Perez will bring another big player into the squad. This will be followed by a series of transfers involving big-players.

Real Madrid has been linked to bringing Neymar or Mbappe to replace Ronaldo. The exit of the Portuguese star will bring a lot of funds which will be enough to lure big-name players. Neymar has been linked to a move to Bernabéu from past few months.

Neymar has been linked throughout the year to a move to Madrid and now as the left-wing of Los Blancos needs its new successor, he can be a perfect one. Another PSG player, Mbappe is having a fantastic World Cup. He has shown consistently that he has what it takes to be Madrid player. His prime years are yet to come and Los Blancos can only benefit from that.

Eden Hazard can also come as his replacement but will only be the third option for the Champions League champions. He is one of the best dribblers of the ball around the World and can own his place at the left-wing.

No matter who comes to replace him, he will never be able to take the place of Real Madrid's greatest hero.

UEFA Champions League 2017-18 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Leisure Reading
4 records set by Cristiano Ronaldo after Real Madrid’s...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo Transfer Saga: Latest developments and possible...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo set to leave Real Madrid for...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid reportedly plan Cristiano Ronaldo's farewell...
RELATED STORY
Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid: Tactical Analysis - Ronaldo...
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes upside-down as Cristiano Ronaldo's insane...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid vs Juventus: 3 Key Battles that will decide...
RELATED STORY
Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Why Neymar can be the perfect replacement for Ronaldo at...
RELATED STORY
The moral of the story? Never, ever, write off Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
Matches Points Table
1st Qualifying Round
FT TOR SHE
2 - 1
 Torpedo Kutaisi vs Sheriff
FT FLO HAP
1 - 4
 Flora vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva
FT ALA CEL
0 - 3
 Alashkert vs Celtic
FT F-D VID
1 - 1
 F91 Dudelange vs Vidi
FT VKI HJK
1 - 2
 Víkingur vs HJK
FT SHK THE
5 - 0
 Shkendija vs The New Saints
FT DRI MAL
0 - 3
 Drita vs Malmö FF
FT COR LEG
0 - 1
 Cork City vs Legia Warszawa
FT AST SUT
1 - 0
 Astana vs Sutjeska
FT SPA CRV
0 - 0
 Spartaks Jūrmala vs Crvena Zvezda
FT SPA ZRI
1 - 0
 Spartak Trnava vs Zrinjski
FT SDU APO
3 - 1
 Sūduva vs APOEL
FT LUD CRU
7 - 0
 Ludogorets vs Crusaders
FT KUK VAL
0 - 0
 Kukësi vs Valletta
FT OLI QAR
0 - 1
 Olimpija vs Qarabağ
FT VAL ROS
1 - 0
 Valur vs Rosenborg
17 Jul HJK VKI 09:30 PM HJK vs Víkingur
17 Jul VAL KUK 09:30 PM Valletta vs Kukësi
17 Jul MAL DRI 10:30 PM Malmö FF vs Drita
17 Jul APO SDU 10:30 PM APOEL vs Sūduva
17 Jul HAP FLO 10:30 PM Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Flora
17 Jul THE SHK 11:30 PM The New Saints vs Shkendija
17 Jul VID F-D 11:45 PM Vidi vs F91 Dudelange
18 Jul CRV SPA 12:00 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Spartaks Jūrmala
18 Jul CRU LUD 12:30 AM Crusaders vs Ludogorets
18 Jul LEG COR 12:30 AM Legia Warszawa vs Cork City
18 Jul ZRI SPA 10:30 PM Zrinjski vs Spartak Trnava
18 Jul SHE TOR 10:30 PM Sheriff vs Torpedo Kutaisi
18 Jul QAR OLI 10:30 PM Qarabağ vs Olimpija
18 Jul ROS VAL 11:15 PM Rosenborg vs Valur
18 Jul SUT AST 11:30 PM Sutjeska vs Astana
19 Jul CEL ALA 12:15 AM Celtic vs Alashkert
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2018/2019
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2018/2019
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 2019 Cameroon
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
UEFA Europa League 2018/2019
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2018/2019
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us