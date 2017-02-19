Cristiano Ronaldo to make TV debut beside Angelina Jolie

Cristiano Ronaldo, Angelina Jolie and Nancy Ajram will star in TV Drama called Hayat Koprusu.

Cristiano Ronaldo

What’s the story?

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will make his debut on TV beside Hollywood heartthrob Angelina Jolie. They will star in a TV Drama, ‘Hayat Koprusu’ which portrays a family of Syrian refugees.

Cristiano Ronaldo was named among as one of many high-profile cast members with filming scheduled to start in April. "We will begin filming in the first week of April, the series is about the plight of a refugee family and what they go through."

“There will be appearances from actors and actresses from all over the world including Cristiano Ronaldo, Angelina Jolie and (Arabic music star) Nancy Ajram," said director Eyup Dirlik.

In the past…

Despite this being his TV debut, the Portugal captain is not an unknown quantity in the showbiz world. He has already had a documentary/biography done on his life titled ‘Ronaldo’. A film which made $294,455 at the Box Office.

This, however, will be the first time the Real Madrid star will be starring in a drama. Perhaps an audition for the time when he finally hangs up his famous boots. The former Manchester United man had previously refused to rule out a move to the proverbial red carpet, “It's difficult as I have so many training sessions, games and competitions. But I would not close the door, it is something I like”, he had said.

Going in depth

Cristiano Ronaldo and Angelina Jolie both well-known philanthropists are perhaps the right faces to headline a TV Drama which involves the hardships of a refugee family. Cristiano had previously also shown his support to the refugees in Syrian children when he posted this message on Twitter, asking them not to lose hope.

"Don't lose your hope."pic.twitter.com/hXtQq7VJSk — CR7 Fans | Ronaldo (@Cr7Prince4ever) December 28, 2016

Parallels from History

A lot of footballers have previously acted in movies. Eric Cantona famously has acted in 18 movies since his retirement and even took an extra step by doing a cameo scene in a stage play.

David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane and Pele also have also made the step to the red carpet to star in dramas in the past.

Sportskeeda’s Take

There are so many who give Cristiano a lot of flak for his on-field antics and his personality to some extent. But, there is no doubt about the fact that as a human being he is as good as any you’ll see.

According to ‘Worldvision’, 13.5 million people in Syria need humanitarian assistance due to a violent civil war that began in 2011. 4.9 million Syrians are refugees, and 6.1 million are displaced within Syria; half of those affected are children. The fact that Cristiano Ronaldo is going to act in a drama about the same, will undoubtedly garner a lot of eyeballs, something that might eventually save a lot of lives.