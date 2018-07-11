Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga: Bargain of the century? 

Shrayans Jain
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.10K   //    11 Jul 2018, 20:34 IST

Ronaldo has departed Real Madrid after a fruitful spell of 9 years.
Ronaldo has departed Real Madrid after a fruitful spell of 9 years.

July 6, 2009.

It was the day when Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled to the Real Madrid faithful for the first time. Around 80,000 spectators gathered to catch a glimpse of the then world's most expensive player of all time, which surpassed the 25-year old record of 75,000 fans who welcomed Diego Maradona at Napoli.

Ronaldo arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu when Real Madrid was in a tumultuous situation, domestically as well as in Europe. Barcelona, under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola, was in tremendous form and the Catalans were creating a legacy for themselves, the fulcrum to which was a certain Leo Messi.

But since his arrival, Ronaldo has gone on to break or match every possible goalscoring record that existed at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has managed to score a staggering 451 goals and has provided 120 assists.

In the meantime, he has managed to win an astonishing 4 Ballon d'Or and 4 UEFA Champions League titles, while elevating Real Madrid's status as the greatest club of all time.

Ronaldo has been worth every penny to Los Blancos. The fame and recognition he brought with himself have been immense, not to mention the footballing honours he helped the Los Blancos achieve.

In a highly inflated market where young players such as Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe has been transferred in excess of 100 million, his transfer to Madrid seems like a bargain. He has won everything there is to win, at 2 different clubs, in 2 of the toughest leagues in the world.

He has been the primary reason behind Los Blancos's mammoth Legion of International fans. Moreover, he is also regarded as one of the greatest players to ever grace the Premier League, despite playing there for only 6 seasons.

Moreover, Los Merengues sold Ronaldo to Juventus for a reported fee of €105 million, which is an absolute gain of about €25 million on the transfer fee Madrid paid to buy him in the first place!

Since last few years, more notably after Gareth Bale's record transfer to Madrid, the transfer market has seen a significant rise in players' prices. But once Manchester United broke the bank to acquire Paul Pagba from Juventus, all hell broke loose.

In the subsequent transfer window, PSG's acquired Neymar(€222 million) and Kylian Mbappe(roughly €190 million loan deal) and since then, transfer market has never been the same before.

So, in such a heavily inflated market, Juventus' acquisition of the current Ballon d'Or holder for €105 million can be considered as a bargain. Ronaldo had already transformed Juventus's finances even before he agreed to terms.

As rumours of his impending arrival soared, the club’s market valuation had risen from €665m to €815m – enough (notionally) to cover the player’s transfer fee. Aside from that, the recognition he will bring to Juventus and Serie A is going to be humongous and even at the age of 33, he has been an absolutely lethal player who can decide games on his own.

As Juventus is trying to achieve European glory, having last won the Champions League way back in 1996, there is no one who can be more apt for the old lady than Cristiano to bring the good old days back.

UEFA Champions League 2017-18 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Kylian Mbappe Football Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
Ronaldo Transfer Saga: Latest developments and possible...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus: Winners and losers of the...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer has unbelievable effect on...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid reportedly plan Cristiano Ronaldo's farewell...
RELATED STORY
4 records set by Cristiano Ronaldo after Real Madrid’s...
RELATED STORY
Why Neymar can be the perfect replacement for Ronaldo at...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo set to leave Real Madrid for...
RELATED STORY
The moral of the story? Never, ever, write off Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes upside-down as Cristiano Ronaldo's insane...
RELATED STORY
Why Real Madrid have made a huge mistake by selling...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
Matches Points Table
1st Qualifying Round
FT TOR SHE
2 - 1
 Torpedo Kutaisi vs Sheriff
FT FLO HAP
1 - 4
 Flora vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva
FT ALA CEL
0 - 3
 Alashkert vs Celtic
FT F-D VID
1 - 1
 F91 Dudelange vs Vidi
FT VKI HJK
1 - 2
 Víkingur vs HJK
FT SHK THE
5 - 0
 Shkendija vs The New Saints
FT DRI MAL
0 - 3
 Drita vs Malmö FF
FT COR LEG
0 - 1
 Cork City vs Legia Warszawa
FT AST SUT
1 - 0
 Astana vs Sutjeska
FT SPA CRV
0 - 0
 Spartaks Jūrmala vs Crvena Zvezda
FT SPA ZRI
1 - 0
 Spartak Trnava vs Zrinjski
FT SDU APO
3 - 1
 Sūduva vs APOEL
FT LUD CRU
7 - 0
 Ludogorets vs Crusaders
FT KUK VAL
0 - 0
 Kukësi vs Valletta
FT OLI QAR
0 - 1
 Olimpija vs Qarabağ
FT VAL ROS
1 - 0
 Valur vs Rosenborg
17 Jul HJK VKI 09:30 PM HJK vs Víkingur
17 Jul VAL KUK 09:30 PM Valletta vs Kukësi
17 Jul MAL DRI 10:30 PM Malmö FF vs Drita
17 Jul APO SDU 10:30 PM APOEL vs Sūduva
17 Jul HAP FLO 10:30 PM Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Flora
17 Jul THE SHK 11:30 PM The New Saints vs Shkendija
17 Jul VID F-D 11:45 PM Vidi vs F91 Dudelange
18 Jul CRV SPA 12:00 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Spartaks Jūrmala
18 Jul CRU LUD 12:30 AM Crusaders vs Ludogorets
18 Jul LEG COR 12:30 AM Legia Warszawa vs Cork City
18 Jul ZRI SPA 10:30 PM Zrinjski vs Spartak Trnava
18 Jul SHE TOR 10:30 PM Sheriff vs Torpedo Kutaisi
18 Jul QAR OLI 10:30 PM Qarabağ vs Olimpija
18 Jul ROS VAL 11:15 PM Rosenborg vs Valur
18 Jul SUT AST 11:30 PM Sutjeska vs Astana
19 Jul CEL ALA 12:15 AM Celtic vs Alashkert
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2018/2019
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2018/2019
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 2019 Cameroon
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
UEFA Europa League 2018/2019
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2018/2019
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us